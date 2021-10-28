Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View
Accessories iOS Apple Tablets Apps Games Wearables

Apple reports a 47% hike in iPhone sales for the fiscal fourth quarter

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Apple reports a 47% hike in iPhone sales for the fiscal fourth quarter
Apple has announced a record fiscal fourth quarter covering the three months that ended on September 25th. During the quarter, Apple generated iPhone sales of $38.87 billion which was a 47.01% gain year-over-year. During the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020, handset sales amounted to $26.44 billion.

For the entire fiscal year of 2021, iPhone sales amounted to $191.97 billion, up from $137.78 billion for fiscal 2020, a 39.33% annual increase. Apple released the iPhone 13 series on September 24th.

Apple announced that iPad sales continue to grow. For the last quarter of fiscal 2021, tablet sales hit $8.25 billion up 21.32% from the $6.80 billion that was rung up during the same quarter of 2020. For the entire year, Apple's iPad sales amounted to $31.86 billion from $23.72 billion the previous year. That works out to a 34.32% gain in tablet sales year-over-year.
 
The Services segment, which includes the App Store, Apple Pay, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Care, iCloud storage subscriptions and more, took in $18.28 billion in revenue compared to $14.55  billion during the same quarter last year. That works out to a 25.64% annual gain.

Remember when Apple was dying to reach $50 billion in Services revenue for a 12 month period? For fiscal 2021, the company announced gross of $68.43 billion for that business unit. That is a gain of 27.26% for the year as last year's top line came in at $53.77 billion.

The Wearables, Home, and Accessories unit includes some hot selling products like the Apple Watch and the AirPods. Revenue for this division during the fiscal fourth quarter amounted to $8.79 billion compared to the $7.88 billion Apple garnered during the 2020 quarter. For the fiscal year, Wearables, Home, and Accessories brought in $38.37 billion compared to $30.62 billion for fiscal 2020 (a 27.27% hike).

Apple saw business increase in China where revenue hit $14.56 billion for the period. That was an 83.14% gain on a quarterly basis as Huawei's threat was neutralized by U.S. restrictions. For fiscal 2021, sales in the country rose from $40.31 billion to $68.37 billion. Apple saw increases for the fiscal quarter in all of its reportable segments which besides China include the Americas, Europe, Japan, and the Rest of the Asian Pacific region.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said, "This year we launched our most powerful products ever, from M1-powered Macs to an iPhone 13 lineup that is setting a new standard for performance and
empowering our customers to create and connect in new ways. We are infusing our values into everything we make — moving closer to our 2030 goal of being carbon neutral up and down our supply chain and across the lifecycle of our products, and ever advancing our mission to build a more equitable future."

Overall, Apple had revenue of $83.36 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter, a 29% gain on an annual basis. For the full fiscal year, Apple took in $297.39 billion, up 34.72% year-over-year. Net income was $20.55 billion during the fiscal fourth quarter, up 62.19% from the same quarter last year. For all of fiscal 2021, Apple had net income of $94.68 billion, an impressive gain of 64.92%

Earnings per share for the quarter rose from 74 cents to $1.25. For the year, EPS came in at $5.67 from the $3.31 reported for fiscal 2020.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
Review
8.5
User reviews
9.0
$800 Special T-Mobile $800 Special BestBuy $100 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3227 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Review
9.0
$700 Special BestBuy $0 Special Verizon $699 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2406 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Review
9.3
$1000 Special BestBuy $0 Special Verizon $999 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Review
9.3
User reviews
8.8
$1100 Special T-Mobile $1100 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x

Latest News

Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 updated with status indicators, outdoor exercise mode
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 updated with status indicators, outdoor exercise mode
Intel CEO says company will regain process leadership from TSMC and Samsung by 2025
by Alan Friedman,  0
Intel CEO says company will regain process leadership from TSMC and Samsung by 2025
Google Fi is fi-nally getting end-to-end encryption for phone calls (on Android)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Google Fi is fi-nally getting end-to-end encryption for phone calls (on Android)
TCL 20 XE coming to Metro by T-Mobile and Boost Mobile, Visible picks up the TCL 20A 5G
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
TCL 20 XE coming to Metro by T-Mobile and Boost Mobile, Visible picks up the TCL 20A 5G
Affordable tablet fans, rejoice - the Nokia T20 is on sale early in the US
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Affordable tablet fans, rejoice - the Nokia T20 is on sale early in the US
T-Mobile deal offers a free smartwatch to new and existing customers
by Alan Friedman,  0
T-Mobile deal offers a free smartwatch to new and existing customers
-100%
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless