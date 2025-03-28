Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users

Apple Display iPhone
Renders of the iP:hone Fold showing the device sitting on a table both open and closed.
Leaker Digital Chat Station put up a new post on Weibo revealing what he says is new information about the internal tablet-sized screen for the iPhone Fold. Apple's first foldable phone is supposed to be mass-produced starting late next year and could be released during Q4 2026 or during Q1 2027. Speculation calls for the iPhone Fold to wield a 5.49-inch cover screen allowing users to get some things done without having to open the device. The internal screen will measure 7.75 inches says the latest word from the rumor mill.

Digital Chat Station says that the iPhone Fold's internal display will carry a custom aspect ratio close to 4:3. Why would Apple go with a screen using an aspect ratio close to 4:3? The answer is a simple one. Most iPad variants from the base model to the iPad Pro have used a 4:3 aspect ratio at one time or another. Every iPad Pro premium tablet released by Apple has featured a display that uses a 4:3 aspect ratio. 

Since the point of the iPhone Fold is to go from using an iPhone to using an iPad without having to switch devices, it would make sense for Apple to make the internal screen resemble an iPad screen as much as possible. That would call for Apple to use an aspect ratio for the iPhone Fold's internal display as close as possible to 4:3.

Using Google Translate, the post by Digital Chat Station says, "As mentioned before, Apple's big folding device also has a customized ratio, almost 4:3. The purpose is to make the internal and external screens consistent and the software ecology to be in line with the iPad." In other words, the leaker is saying that the iPad Fold's internal screen would use apps designed for the iPad, not the iPhone.

Render of the iPhone Fold shows the square iPad-like internal display.
The internal display on the iPhone Fold will have a
aspect ratio according to Digital Chat Station. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Apple has reportedly held back from releasing a foldable iPhone until it could release a durable model. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has an enviable track record covering Apple for brokerage firms, says that the iPhone Fold will use a liquid metal hinge that will allow users to open and close the device without worrying about hinge failure. The liquid metal hinge will also help Apple get rid of a major issue that most foldable manufacturers have yet to eradicate completely. That would be the dreaded crease.

Usually found right in the middle of the larger internal display where the screen folds, the crease has become less noticeable over the years although it still can ruin a foldable phone user's experience with the device. Apple reportedly was holding back on releasing a foldable iPhone until it had a way of dealing with the crease. The liquid metal hinge is supposed to make the crease harder to see by making the internal display flatter when the phone is open. We will have to wait to see how much of the crease Apple has been able to get rid of.

Apple hopes to differentiate the iPhone Fold from other book-style foldables by making it more durable, reducing or eliminating the crease, and giving the device longer battery life than competitive models.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
