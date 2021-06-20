Warning for iPhone users: strangely titled Wi-Fi networks can break your phone's connectivity

After joining my personal WiFi with the SSID “%p%s%s%s%s%n”, my iPhone permanently disabled it’s WiFi functionality. Neither rebooting nor changing SSID fixes it :~) pic.twitter.com/2eue90JFu3 — Carl Schou (@vm_call) June 18, 2021





First, we want to point out that this appears to be an "iPhone only" issue as Android handsets were able to log into the hotspot without an issue. Some researchers have come to the conclusion that iOS reads the percentage sign at the front of the hotspot name as an indication that the rest of the characters should be treated as a command or a variable instead of plain ordinary text.To prevent this from happening to your iPhone, do not attempt to connect to hotspots that you are not familiar with. And there will be those with a warped sense of humor who will find it funny to booby trap public hotspots in order to disable others' iPhone units.