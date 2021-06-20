Warning for iPhone users: strangely titled Wi-Fi networks can break your phone's connectivity

Warning for iPhone users: strangely titled Wi-Fi networks can break your phone's connectivity1
A new bug has been discovered that can seriously infect your iPhone's wireless connectivity. According to BleepingComputer (via AppleInsider), if you try to connect to a strangely titled Wi-Fi hotspot, your iPhone's Wi-Fi connectivity breaks.
This was discovered by reverse engineer Carl Schou who create a Wi-Fi hotspot that he named "%p%s%s%s%s%n." When he tried to connect his iPhone to the hotspot, the handset's Wi-Fi functionality became disabled and no matter what he tried-even renaming the hotspot-he could not get his iPhone's Wi-Fi functionality to return. There is a fix and we will get to it shortly.
After joining my personal WiFi with the SSID “%p%s%s%s%s%n”, my iPhone permanently disabled it’s WiFi functionality. Neither rebooting nor changing SSID fixes it :~) pic.twitter.com/2eue90JFu3— Carl Schou (@vm_call) June 18, 2021
If this should happen to you, resetting your iPhone's network settings should fix the problem. Go to Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings > Confirm. Once your iPhone restarts, set up your Wi-Fi as you normally would.
Something similar took place back in February 2018 when an Indian character from the Tenglu language was sent over iMessage or simply inserted into a text field. The iPhone in question would crash immediately forcing it to reboot. This was an issue way back in iOS 11.2.5.