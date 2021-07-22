iPhone assembler Foxconn stated operations have not been impacted by severe flooding in China

iPhone assembler Foxconn stated operations have not been impacted by severe flooding in China0
The flood in the region has not impacted Foxconn's factory in Zhengzhou
According to authorities in Zhengzhou, the rain on Tuesday was pouring. The amount of rain that poured down for an hour surpassed a month's average amount of rain for the region. In consequence, the 10 million people city got flooded.
The city is home to one of Foxconn's major factories. Foxconn, or otherwise known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, is known as being the world's largest iPhone assembler. Foxconn stated that its operations have not been affected by the rain and flood and has activated an emergency response plan for flood control measures.
A company spokesperson additionally said they are monitoring the situation.
Apple CEO Tim Cook posted on China's Weibo website (a Chinese social media similar to Twitter): “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the flooding across Henan province, and the first responders helping people to safety". He stated Apple will be donating to support the relief effort.
Several other companies, such as Tencent, Alibaba, and ByteDance (Tik-Tok's parent company) have also donated.