iPhone assembler Foxconn stated operations have not been impacted by severe flooding in China

The flood in the region has not impacted Foxconn's factory in Zhengzhou

According to authorities in Zhengzhou, the rain on Tuesday was pouring. The amount of rain that poured down for an hour surpassed a month's average amount of rain for the region. In consequence, the 10 million people city got flooded.







A company spokesperson additionally said they are monitoring the situation.



