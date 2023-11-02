Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

iPhone buyers opt for installment options more than Android phone buyers, finds survey

Apple
1
iPhone buyers opt for installment options more than Android phone buyers
It's not a secret that there are differences between how people go for Android phones or iPhones. A new survey confirms that and shows that iPhone users are opting for installment plans more than Android buyers, reports AppleInsider. This difference could be due to the overall higher price that iPhones retail at on average, and also trade-in discounts and installment plans offered by Apple and carriers.

iPhone buyers are opting for installment plans more than Android buyers, finds survey


Recently, it's become normal that carriers offer no-interest installment plans for phones, and we no longer have to buy the full price or pay a set amount upfront. The flexibility of no-interest installment plans gives buyers options - they can either pay all upfront or spread the cost to monthly payments.

The new survey comes from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), and it aims to find out the differences between iPhone and Android buyers in purchasing methods.

Interestingly enough, 55% of iPhone buyers opt for monthly installment plans, compared to 44% of Android buyers. 38% of iPhone buyers pay upfront for their phones, and 49% of Android buyers. 7% of the people use other buying methods.


Of course, iPhones are generally more expensive than the average Android phone, and there are many more budget Android options that can also tilt the numbers. It's understandably easier to pay in full for a budget Android phone than it is for the latest iPhone. Android phones do have expensive variant as well, let's say a Galaxy S23 Ultra, but there it's likely that the majority of people fall within the percentage of installment plan buyers.

The survey does not give information on what the surveyed pool is, and doesn't specify how many people it took into account. Despite that, it shows an interesting trend when it comes to phone purchases.

All in all, there is a high percentage of people that buy using installment plans in both categories: iPhones and Android phones. Carriers know that and offer increasingly good options for installment plans including big trade-in discounts. Apple also has the option for monthly installments for Apple Card users.

Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless