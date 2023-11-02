iPhone buyers opt for installment options more than Android phone buyers, finds survey

iPhone buyers are opting for installment plans more than Android buyers, finds survey

Interestingly enough, 55% of iPhone buyers opt for monthly installment plans, compared to 44% of Android buyers. 38% of iPhone buyers pay upfront for their phones, and 49% of Android buyers. 7% of the people use other buying methods.







Android phone , and there are many more budget Android options that can also tilt the numbers. It's understandably easier to pay in full for a budget Android phone than it is for the latest iPhone. Android phones do have expensive variant as well, let's say a Of course, iPhones are generally more expensive than the average, and there are many more budget Android options that can also tilt the numbers. It's understandably easier to pay in full for a budgetthan it is for the latest iPhone.do have expensive variant as well, let's say a Galaxy S23 Ultra , but there it's likely that the majority of people fall within the percentage of installment plan buyers.





The survey does not give information on what the surveyed pool is, and doesn't specify how many people it took into account. Despite that, it shows an interesting trend when it comes to phone purchases.



