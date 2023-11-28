iPhone alarm rings daily at 9:25 am for five years and can't be turned off



A woman named Angele Sofia took to her TikTok account (via BGR ) to post several videos explaining how a major bug that has infested her iPhone causes her alarm to go off each and every morning at 9:25 am. And she can't simply disable the alarm because it doesn't show up in the clock app. The alarm rings just once every morning if the device is not muted. If the phone doesn't ring, a notification appears on the screen. But an alarm on the iPhone is designed to ring even if the phone is muted.





TikTokers threw suggestions at her recommending that she set an alarm for the same time (9:25 am) and then disable it. Another helpful response suggested that she ask Siri to disable all alarms, and another person said that Angele should check her calendar app for an all-day reminder with an alert. Actually, quite a few of those sending a helpful response told her to check the calendar app.





Sofia has tried many of the suggestions that her fellow TikTokers have given her except for the one that might prove the most useful, and that is to perform a factory reset. Starting all over and setting the phone up as if it were new might get rid of the daily 9:25 am alarm except that Sofia does not want to have to deal with a factory reset. First of all, she says that the 9:25 am alarm is not bad enough for her to wipe all of her data off of her phone. She adds that "If I factory reset, the alarm wins."

According to Angele, this is an issue that has been ongoing over the last four or five years covering three different phones. And yes, it all sounds odd but since it is carrying over from iPhone to iPhone, a factory reset would seem to be the answer. Sofia's comments about avoiding a factory reset is a normal reaction because setting up a device from scratch can be taxing. I'd bet that most of us would prefer to look for other solutions to a problem before wiping our phones.



