iPhone 16e teardown exposes more hidden power
Apple's latest entry-level phone, the iPhone 16e, carries a significant hardware upgrade hidden beneath a familiar exterior. While visually reminiscent of the iPhone 14, a recent teardown of the device reveals internal changes that set it apart.
The detailed teardown video, which can be viewed above, offers a glimpse into the iPhone 16e's construction. The internal layout shares similarities with the standard iPhone 15, but key differences emerge. Notably, the camera setup is simplified. Instead of the dual-lens arrangement found in the iPhone 15, the 16e utilizes a single 48-megapixel wide lens. This reduction in camera module size appears to have freed up space, allowing Apple to install a larger battery.
The battery itself is a point of interest. The teardown confirms a 4,005 mAh capacity, exceeding earlier reports of a 3,961 mAh battery — a discrepancy that I'm sure will be addressed. This larger battery, coupled with an improved battery removal system using low-voltage electric current, offers potential benefits for users. This system, also used in the iPhone 15, simplifies battery replacements, making them more accessible.
Screenshots from teardown video comparing the battery capacity of the iPhone 16e versus the iPhone 15. | All images credit — REWA Technology
Another notable feature is the inclusion of Apple’s C1 chip, their in-house 5G modem. This modem, a combination of 4nm baseband and 7nm transceiver technology, has shown improved power efficiency compared to Qualcomm modems used in previous iPhone models. Tests indicate that this chip consumes less power, potentially extending battery life and improving overall device performance.
The Face ID module within the iPhone 16e is essentially unchanged from the iPhone 14. This is consistent with the phone's design, which retains the notch instead of adopting the Dynamic Island found in higher-end iPhone models.
These findings point to Apple's strategy of testing newer technologies into more accessible devices. By leveraging advancements in chip design and battery technology, Apple is providing users with enhanced performance and efficiency in a familiar form factor. For those who prioritize battery life and a simpler camera system, this could make the iPhone 16e a compelling option. The larger battery and more efficient modem could translate to longer usage times, which is a significant practical benefit for everyday users.
