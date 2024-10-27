Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Why this popular tourist nation banned the iPhone 16, can you take yours?

If you’re the proud owner of a brand new iPhone 16 you may be worried about that long-awaited trip to Indonesia after recent news. The country has banned the sale and purchase of Apple’s newest phone and, according to initial reports, put measures in place to prevent importing it as well.

Indonesia’s iPhone 16 ban was put in place earlier this month due to Apple not having met its investment promises for the country. As it stands, the Indonesian government is waiting on Apple to invest the remaining $14.75 million, no doubt a paltry amount for the multinational corporation.

These investments are part of the company’s plan to establish “Apple Academies” in Indonesia. In addition, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently visited the country and talked about opening local manufacturing facilities. Such facilities would be a huge boon to the country’s economy and put it in competition with Chinese and Indian industries.


But can you, as a tourist, bring your iPhone 16 with you if you’re planning on visiting Indonesia? According to the latest statements from Indonesia’s Industry Ministry: yes, yes you can.

Though sale and purchase of the device is prohibited in the country, tourists are allowed to bring up to two of the phones with them. Similarly, it appears Indonesian citizens can bring an iPhone 16 from abroad as well provided they pay the taxes on it and do not sell it to another party.

This is a huge relief for Apple users in the country as previous reports suggested that phones brought in from another country would be confiscated. However, until Apple meets its investment promises the majority of the country cannot get its hands on the newest iPhone.

This is the least troubling hurdle to iPhone 16 sales outside of the U.S. The EU, for example, has made it a lot more difficult for Apple to retain control of its walled garden. Apple Intelligence, the biggest selling point of the iPhone 16, will remain unavailable in the EU for the foreseeable future.

And, likely due to this awfully fragmented global launch, iPhone 16 production has been cut as the company sees decreasing demand for its latest and greatest phone.
