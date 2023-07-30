iPhone 15 with iOS 17: The best time to switch from Android to iPhone is now or never

iPhone 15

iOS 17 might be the single biggest upgrade to iOS ever: Apple “stole” the right features from Android and added some unique ones





Right… I’m going with bullet points, because otherwise this would be longer than the Bible…





iMessage on iOS 17 will let you do quick replies to messages, fast forward or slow down a voice message, and even continue listening to a voice message if you leave the iMessage app; the new iMessage layout looks a bit more like WhatsApp too, which proves Apple took some serious inspiration from the most popular messaging app in the world, which is fine by me - good features should be copied

Contact posters is another feature aimed at giving you Android-like customization on iOS 17; I’d say “who cares about contacts in 2023”, but whatever - iOS 17 lets you choose your own contact photo, which will appear as your contact photo on everyone’s iPhone; it’s nice that Apple lets you control how you appear on someone else’s iPhone - although I can’t have a picture of my drunk, sleeping friend as his contact photo now…

Interactive widget s are another Android-inspired feature coming to iOS 17; the good thing here is that Apple’s interactive widgets seem more powerful than those on Android because they appear to be… more; anyway, thanks to interactive widgets that live on your home screen, you’ll be able to tweak settings and use an app basically without having to launch it; in my opinion, static widgets can be pretty useless, so seeing the arrival of truly interactive widgets in iOS is truly awesome

Offline Apple Maps is also coming to iOS 17, and you should be excited - if you’re an Apple Maps user in the first place, of course; offline maps is a huge addition to Apple Maps that makes it useful even when you don’t have access to the internet; just make sure you download the map for the area you’re going to beforehand - that’s how the feature works on Google Maps too

Back to back Siri commands - just like Google Assistant, Siri will now be able to perform back-to-back commands, meaning you no longer need to say “Hey, Siri” to ask any follow-up questions that relate to your original enquiry; in fact, you don’t even need to say “hey” anymore because iOS 17 allows you to say only “Siri”, which is nice but makes me wonder how this would work if your dog’s name is Siri (I guess… don’t name your dog Siri?)

Unique iOS 17 features will make Android users super jealous; are they enough to make you switch to iPhone?





The even better news is that iOS 17 also brings some awesome new features that Android users might be jealous of, and rightfully so.





NameDrop - apart from being the most appropriately named feature I’ve seen in a while, NameDrop basically takes the familiar (to iPhone users) AirDrop file sharing to the next level; ironically, it works like an old “dumb phone” with infrared as it allows you to bring your iPhone close to another iPhone to share files without having to do anything else - except from choosing what you want to share, of course; the cherry on top is that you can also share Safari pages; contacts; notes, etc.

iOS 17 finally promises to bring a smarter keyboard and smarter auto-correct to iPhone , and you should thank God for that, because it can be extremely annoying to type on an iPhone (or an Android phone, for that matter); the highlight feature here might be that iPhones running iOS 17 will no longer censor certain words and replace them with “ducks” - I’ll believe it when I see it

StandBy is another new iOS 17 feature that literally turns your iPhone into a smart display you can keep on your night stand, in the kitchen, or wherever you find suitable; it seems Apple saw Google’s Pixel Tablet that turns into a smart display and though: “Why not do the same with the iPhone instead of the iPad”; just pop your iPhone on a MagSafe stand (or simply prop it up against something in landscape mode) and it starts displaying various widgets and (of course) the clock

Personal Voice is another unique feature people might find fascinating - in fact, it’s probably the only new iOS 17 feature that could blow your mind; Personal Voice will let you train your iPhone (by saying a bunch of random words out loud) to speak in your own, real voice; originally an accessibility feature, I believe Personal Voice could turn into something useful for many people who (for some reason) need to record themselves and hear the recordings back in a natural voice instead of a robotic text-to-speech one; writers and live performers can really benefit from this slightly creepy but futuristic feature

Check-in (via iMessage) is another really thoughtful iOS 17 feature if you want to make sure your kids and loved ones are safe whenever they are on the move; it’s literally a replacement for the “I’ve arrived” message you always forget to send, and it lives within iMessage; I already knew Apple takes safety and security seriously, but this one definitely goes the extra mile

Stickers in iMessage and iOS 17 make sure Apple kills every third-party app for making stickers, because iPhones with iOS 17 can turn almost any of your photos into stickers and save them in your sticker pack instantly; I know some Galaxy phones already have a similar feature but the general Android user base might not be as familiar with this one; in an age of texting (instead of calling), stickers have turned into a way of expression, which millions of people use, meaning this new iOS 17 feature might actually be the most fun one

New iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro + iOS 17 might be the killer combo that gets the proudest Android users to finally switch to iPhone







Finally, although the new iOS 17 features far exceeded my expectations, we must agree that software is great but hardware matters too, and that’s where iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro come in.

What’s interesting to note is that the keyword to this year’s iPhone upgrades might be “long-awaited” or “overdue”. From USB-C to the periscope zoom camera expected to bless the larger iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro to be the dream iPhones for those Android users who Apple never managed to convert.



Of course, Apple has another set of users to convert - those with older iPhones, which makes the “will they switch” question even more interesting. Here’s a swift reminder of the rumored iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro features that will try to make everyone switch…



USB-C - Android users should soon be able switch to iPhone without the need to buy a new cable, because iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are switching to USB-C; while I highly doubt millions of people will rush to buy the new iPhone only because it has USB-C, it’s undeniable that this monumental change will make iPhone 15 even more appealing for those looking for the convenience of a universal charging cable; I mean… even some electric shavers and electric toothbrushes have USB-C nowadays

iPhone 15 Pro Max is finally expected to gain the ability of zooming like an Android flagship thanks to a long-range 5-6x periscope zoom camera; this one should also be able to sensor-crop and give you 10-12x optical quality photos and videos, while I personally believe the sensor Apple will end up using will be another 48MP snapper - to match the sensor-cropping capabilities of the primary 48MP shooter

The 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro will be the most premium “compact” flagship in 2023 ; weirdly enough, Apple now offers some of the most compact flagship phones on the market, and if that’s what you’re after, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will deliver

iPhone 15 series won’t be short on battery life either - at least if rumors are to be believed, we expect “massive” batteries in every new iPhone 15 model, at least according to Apple’s standard for what a big battery is; in a recent story I calculated that the new batteries (in combination with improved efficiency) could help iPhone 15 models last 20-30% longer than before

Of course, you can also expect the most powerful and most efficient chips on the market in the face of the A17 Bionic (in the Pro models) but that’s almost a given with iPhone; the Pro models are also set to get a bit lighter and more durable thanks to a titanium frame that replaces the stainless steel one used in iPhone 14 Pro







So, is iPhone 15 going to be the iPhone that gets the most loyal of Android users to finally switch to iPhone? I believe it can be. Would I switch from Android to iPhone? Well, I already did it a year ago, so I guess the question is if I’d upgrade to iPhone 15 ? The answer is… let’s wait and see.



Apple usually tends to surprise everyone with a few features no one saw coming, so I'll probably wait for the official launch to tell you if I'm interested. But what about you? Are you an iPhone or an Android user? Do you think the presence of USB-C, a periscope zoom camera, a good selection of different sizes, and the super feature-rich new iOS 17 are enough to get you to buy the iPhone 15?