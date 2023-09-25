Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Get all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

Here’s the iPhone 15 Pro Max teardown, iFixit claims the titanium coating is scratching easily

Apple
Here’s the iPhone 15 Pro Max teardown, iFixit claims the titanium coating is scratching easily
Here’s the iFixit teardown video for the bigger iPhone 15 Pro – the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which sports the unique (for this year’s Apple phones) periscope camera system. The zoom capabilities of the 15 Pro Max have been a topic of many discussions since the September 12 Wonderlust event, and in the video, you get to see the actual part that’s delivering the 120mm of equivalent focal range (5x optical zoom, in other words). Instead, iFixit isn’t obsessed with the periscope and wants us to talk about something else – the durability of the titanium coating. Through their tests, they’ve found that it’s easily scratched.

Video Thumbnail


iFixit’s teardown preview of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a mere six minutes long, but it shows the interior of the maxed-out flagship in detail. Plus, around the 4:30 minute mark, there’s a cool short clip by Evident Scientific that will get sworn iPhone foes singing. The short clip is insanely enlarged footage through a microscope showing how easily the titanium coating is being scratched. Here’s a screenshot – mind you, that’s magnified as hell:



“They’re using titanium because it makes the phone 18 grams lighter and titanium sounds cool. Unfortunately for the cool factor, we found that the color on the titanium shell scratches easily, a process that is only satisfying under the magnificent magnification of the microscope kindly loaned to us by Evident Scientific”, says the iFixit reviewer and then adds: “I could scratch this thing up all day”.

The Pros now open from both directions


“The 15 Pro and Pro Max also now open from both directions, but in an unexpectedly opposite manner: all of the internals are hiding behind the screen still instead of behind the back glass. That back glass is now removable, too, just like the 14. Why? It may have to do with the larger camera array. However, this inverted chassis arrangement makes critical repairs like battery swaps slightly riskier than on the 14, because you’re removing the expensive, fragile display rather than an inert sheet of glass”, the review states.

So, access is easier, but battery swaps on the iPhone 15 Pro are riskier than on the 14 Pro.

Going from 7/10 to 4/10 in iFixit's book


iFixit has retroactively dropped the iPhone’s Repairability Score from a “recommend 7/10” to a “do-not-recommend 4/10”. Overall, they’re unhappy with the way Apple has decided to conduct things – yes, it’s now technically easier for newer iPhones to be self-repaired by a simplified interior design, but there are software limitations on repairs. One needs what iFixit calls “a software handshake” through Apple’s System Configuration tool. It contacts Apple’s servers to “authenticate” the repair, then “pairs” the new part to your system so it works as expected.

Defenders of that decision point out that’s how one can be sure that he/she’s getting genuine Apple parts and that scamming threats are minimized.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless