The new iPhone 15 lineup supports both MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging

During Apple's Wonderlust event, the company announced its new lineup of iPhones and its new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches. But in only one sentence, the company also revealed that the new iPhone 15 lineup supports Qi2, the next generation of the Qi wireless charging standard, in addition to Apple's proprietary MagSafe technology.

iPhone 15

All this means thatusers will be able to choose between charging their shiny new phones with a MagSafe wireless charger or with a non-MagSafe one without sacrificing speed.At the moment, you can charge your iPhone using an Anker wireless charger, for example, but the speed will be restricted to 7.5W. A MagSafe charger, on the other hand, can fill your phone's tank two times faster — at up to 15W. However, since the new Qi2 wireless chargers support up to 15W of charging speeds, your phone will charge as fast as it would have if you'd been using Apple's MagSafe technology.But wait, it gets even better! Since Qi2 is actually based on Apple's MagSafe, it uses magnets to "attach" your phone to the charger. So, you won't lose that MagSafe experience you're so used to. Oh, and since manufacturers won't need to pay licensing fees to use Apple's technology, we could receive accessories offering a MagSafe experience at more budget-friendly prices — at least in theory.Additionally, it is hoped that the new Qi2 standard will support faster charging speeds in the future. And when such chargers start to pop up on the market, you will be able to benefit from one if your iPhone supports the new Qi2 standard.