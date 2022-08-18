On the cusp of the iPhone 14 release, iPhone 13 is the most popular phone in the US







The top 10 most popular phone models in the US

While the iPhone 13 remains the most popular phone in the US, it is followed by the 13 Pro Max and 13 Pro, leaving little room for the others in the ranking. Samsung's S22 Ultra is a hit among Android phones, as is its much cheaper sibling, the Galaxy S22.

Samsung's streak is immediately broken by an iPhone again, the cheap SE 2022 model, only to continue with a total of five phones in the US top 10, the most of any other maker. These Samsung phones range from the lowly Galaxy A03, to the upper midrange category represented by the Galaxy S21 FE





Last but not least in the top 10 US phones for Q2 is a surprise cameo by Motorola with the Moto G Pure, a tribute to its drastic market share increase after LG left the phone scene for good.









All in all, the US phone market seems to be a veritable Apple-Samsung duopoly, with America's local brand occupying the top spots which leads to a market share of nearly half of all phones in circulation in the US. The iPhone 13 is still going strong, but expect a quick shift away from it for the sake of the newer, flashier iPhone 14.





Moreover, there will be an iPhone 14 Max this year to further solidify Apple's market share position as a number of users who have been on the sidelines for the iPhone 13 mini, waiting on a large entry-level iPhone from Apple.