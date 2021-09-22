Day one iPhone 13 pre-orders exceed 5 million units in China

The big-battery Nokia G50 is one of the most affordable 5G phones available in the US

The Galaxy Note 22 isn't happening, so Samsung's Galaxy S line may adopt a boxier design

The greatest ever OnePlus 8T 5G deal is here to help you forget about the canceled 9T

-$250

Latest Samsung Galaxy S22 leak reveals planned colors

Amazon's hot new Kindle Paperwhites come with big upgrades and very reasonable prices

Here's (almost) everything you need to know about Microsoft's unannounced Surface Go 3