Charging accessories for the iPhone 13: get Baseus and you are covered!

This extremely useful wall adapter has a total of 4 usb ports — two USB Type-C and two USB Type-A —, so you can charge all your devices at once. It’s a comparatively small plug, but outputs a maximum of 100 W of power. That’s because it’s a GaN charger — leveraging new technologies to be more power- and space-efficient with less heat dissipation.The charger will detect the maximum output your current device needs and charge it at optimal power. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro , for example, get from 0% to 50% in just 25 minutes. Expect the same results for the iPhone 13 series.You can even use this as your primary laptop charger — it’s 30% smaller than a MacBook 16” power brick, yet it can charge one fully in 2 hours.





Using a power bank on the move is always a bit of a hassle, since you have to deal with connecting cables, fitting them in your pocket or your backpack, and generally try to keep yourself untangled in the process.This powerbank leverages the MagSafe magnet array in iPhones from 12 and up. It’ll attach to your iPhone and start charging it, simple as that — you just go about your day with the power bank and phone in your pocket / bag / backpack.It supports 7.5 W fast wireless charging for compatible iPhones. Additionally, it’s a pretty big powerbank — 20,000 mAh of power, which you can share with non-magnetic devices via its two USB ports — USB Type-C and USB Type-A.







There are plenty of wireless charging stands out there, which may or may not charge your iPhone efficiently. The Baseus magnetic stand makes use of the MagSafe magnet array to make sure your iPhone is aligned perfectly and receives the 7.5 W wireless charging boost.It keeps your iPhone in the upright position, so it’s perfect for work desk setups.





Charging on the road is often a necessity, so everyone should have a car charger tucked away in their glove compartment. The Baseus dual car charger delivers 12 W of power through each of its USB Type-A ports, so it’s good to charge any mobile device that might be running out of juice. You also get a display, which shows the battery voltage in real time — cool addition!







This Baseus power bank is sleek — it’s only 0.5” thick and is covered in a sheet of matte metal, giving it that premium aesthetic. It’s also rather large, holding a 10,000 mAh cell, and allows you to charge pretty much anything thanks to its 4 ports — USB Type-A, Type-C, Lightning, and even Micro USB.



To top it off, a display shows you the exact charge levels the bank has to work with, which is a nice touch.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are coming — at the end of next week, people will be able to enjoy their brand-new Apple flagship.Now, in the first days of owning a new phone, we usually spend a lot of time setting it up, playing on it, and just enjoying it. You will quickly notice how important it is to be able to keep it charged.Fast chargers are all the rage nowadays, but remember — a charger needs to be efficient and safe.With all that in mind, check out these great charging solutions from Baseus — they will have your charging needs covered when at home, on the road, or out and about.