iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
iOS Apple 5G

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max supply can't keep up with demand

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Dec 07, 2020, 10:43 AM
iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max supply can't keep up with demand
Data collected by investment bank JP Morgan suggests that demand for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max continues to exceed supply.

AppleInsider was able to get its hands on an iPhone availability tracker note by analyst Samik Chatterjee, and according to it, lead times for the two Pro models continue to rise. Lead time is the amount of time between ordering a product and receiving it. 

Per JP Morgan, lead times for the iPhone 12 Pro has increased to an average of nearly 27 days across several regions, which is the longest lead time the financial services holding company has seen so far since the launch of the lineup.

Since the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max have been out for several weeks, the data indicates strong consumer interest.

As of the week of December 7, the average delivery-at-home timing for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max has increased to 27 days and 23 days, respectively.

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 demand and supply are equalizing


The relatively affordable iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 tracked lower than the week prior, which suggests supply and demand are harmonizing. Currently, it takes three days for the models to be delivered to consumers.

The lead times for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max have increased to 33 days and 25 days, respectively in the US where 35 percent of all iPhone sales originate. In-store pickup has a lead time of a single day for all iPhone 12 variants. 

Separately, DigiTimes reports that Apple's supply chain partner Foxconn witnessed record-high revenue in November, and market observers have attributed this to the strong demand for the new iPhone 12. Foxconn manufactures the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. The momentum is expected to last into the first quarter of the next year. 

Per a recent report, an upgrade supercycle is underway, and Apple is apparently on track to sell more than 80 million units of the iPhone 12 before the year comes to a close.

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
What were the best new phone features in 2020?
Popular stories
The first live image of Samsung's Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra 5G has leaked
Popular stories
Most underrated phones of 2020
Popular stories
Here's our best look yet at Samsung's 5G Galaxy S21 series

Popular stories

Popular stories
Killing the Note is the best thing Samsung has done in years
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three 5G networks compare after the latest breakthroughs
Popular stories
Apple needs to fix this iOS issue immediately
Popular stories
Suspicious Pixel XE surfaces in live images
Popular stories
Samsung's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 display specs leak, cheaper Z Fold Lite to be released in Q1
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless