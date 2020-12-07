iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max supply can't keep up with demand





AppleInsider was able to get its hands on an iPhone availability tracker note by analyst Samik Chatterjee, and according to it, lead times for the two Pro models continue to rise. Lead time is the amount of time between ordering a product and receiving it.





Per JP Morgan, lead times for the iPhone 12 Pro has increased to an average of nearly 27 days across several regions, which is the longest lead time the financial services holding company has seen so far since the launch of the lineup.





Since the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max have been out for several weeks, the data indicates strong consumer interest.



As of the week of December 7, the average delivery-at-home timing for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max has increased to 27 days and 23 days, respectively.





iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 demand and supply are equalizing



The relatively affordable iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 tracked lower than the week prior, which suggests supply and demand are harmonizing. Currently, it takes three days for the models to be delivered to consumers.





The lead times for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max have increased to 33 days and 25 days, respectively in the US where 35 percent of all iPhone sales originate. In-store pickup has a lead time of a single day for all iPhone 12 variants.



Separately, DigiTimes reports that Apple's supply chain partner Foxconn witnessed record-high revenue in November, and market observers have attributed this to the strong demand for the new iPhone 12. Foxconn manufactures the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. The momentum is expected to last into the first quarter of the next year.