iPadOS 16 will take your iPad to the next level, finally



This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates in the coming minutes…

Stage Manager takes multitasking on iPad OS to the next level



A new feature A new feature Apple additionally announced for the Mac today, called Stage Manager, will finally bring true desktop-class multitasking to M1 iPads running iPadOS 16. When working with windowed apps, the user will have access to a fixed, Mac-like dock, and their open app windows will be visible in a vertical row to the left. And yes, overlapping windowed apps are now going to be a thing on the iPad, starting with iPadOS 16!

True external display support



Finally iPads will no longer mirror their screen when connected to an external display. Pro iPad users who wanted a second screen are finally going to get support for it, with up to 8 apps running simultaneously, split across the two separate displays.



New display scaling option

With iPadOS 16 comes a display scaling option, which essentially makes apps open in split screen smaller, in order to fit more text and other information at a glance. Obviously this is an optional feature for pro users.

Up to 16GB of memory delivery for the heavy apps



In order to let iPad game developers deliver better, more visually spectacular experiences, and pro app publishers let their users do more with their apps, iPadOS 16 will finally be able allocate more RAM to individual apps up to – 16GB.

Reference color / Reference mode

A color-grading feature for professionals who use the iPad Pro as a standalone content creation machine, or as an accessory to the Mac. As is hinted below, this feature will only come to the







Updates to the Files app

Finally iPads will no longer mirror their screen when connected to an external display. Pro iPad users who wanted a second screen are finally going to get support for it, with up to 8 apps running simultaneously, split across the two separate displays.A color-grading feature for professionals who use the iPad Pro as a standalone content creation machine, or as an accessory to the Mac. As is hinted below, this feature will only come to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Files on iPadOS 16 will be getting some much-needed desktop-class features. Those most notably include the ability to change file extensions, and view a folder's size.

A new Freeform app / collaboration tools



While on a FaceTime call, everyone in the call can draw on a virtual whiteboard together, sharing ideas live. While on a FaceTime call, everyone in the call can draw on a virtual whiteboard together, sharing ideas live.



Even more new collaboration tools on iPadOS 16 include the ability to "manage shared content across Files, Keynote, Numbers, Pages, Notes, Reminders, and Safari, as well as third-party apps", right via the Share option from within an app.

The Weather app comes to iPad



It only took forever, but the Weather app from the iPhone is finally coming to the iPad, with iPadOS 16. Still no calculator app, though. It only took forever, but the Weather app from the iPhone is finally coming to the iPad, with iPadOS 16. Still no calculator app, though.



Safari gets shared Tab Groups and passkeys





While the Safari browser already got a visual upgrade last year, this year the updates it'll be getting with iPadOS 16 are less noticeable, but still useful. Shared Tab Groups will let users "browse the web with others", while passkeys is Apple's vision of a password-free future. It's basically using biometrics, such as Touch ID and Face ID, in order to generate and authenticate accounts for the user on different websites, negating the need to manually register, think of a password, confirm an email and so on.





Live Text now works on videos too





According to Apple, "Live Text now interacts with text in video", meaning the same feature that can detect, translate and copy text from your photos will now be available to videos as well. Starting with iPadOS 16, users will be able to pause a video, select text from individual frames, and further interact with.



