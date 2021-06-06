Apple will reportedly give iPad users improved multitasking and widget placement with iPadOS 15

As Annie sang in the Broadway production of the same name, "Tomorrow is just a day away." And tomorrow Apple will stream its tightly run show called WWDC 2021 which will preview iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and the rest of the tech giant's operating systems. As you'd expect, there have been leaks, rumors, tips galore and now there is even more.









According to Bloomberg's reliable Mark Gurman, iPadOS will include "an improved multitasking system to make it easier to operate multiple apps at the same time." Currently, iPadOS allows users to view two applications at the same time with the Slide Over feature allowing a third app to be viewed on top of the other two. A concept artist with the Twitter handle of Apple RUMORS (@a_rumors1111) tweeted an image of what he thinks the multitasking feature will look like and his image shows three apps each taking up one-third of the screen.

One Twitter subscriber responding to the concept image said, "Yes you can have one more screen/app open, but they’re smaller. Less to see. Surely that’s less productive?" Most likely though, users will be able to use multi-touch to zoom in on content belonging to one of the three open apps if needed. However, we should note that Gurman's report says that Apple will merely improve the way iPadOS does multitasking and new features such as the three-screen concept in the tweet will not be announced tomorrow.





Apple will also improve the use of widgets on the iPad screen, which for now is limited to appearing along the left edge of the tablet. With iPadOS 15, users will reportedly get the ability to place widgets anywhere on the tablet's home screen. And they also will be able to interact more with the device, for example, starting and stopping streaming music on the iPad.



