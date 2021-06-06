Apple will reportedly give iPad users improved multitasking and widget placement with iPadOS 15
As Annie sang in the Broadway production of the same name, "Tomorrow is just a day away." And tomorrow Apple will stream its tightly run show called WWDC 2021 which will preview iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and the rest of the tech giant's operating systems. As you'd expect, there have been leaks, rumors, tips galore and now there is even more.
I am thrilled - iPadOS 15 pic.twitter.com/AiB4FTmmjg— Apple RUMORs (@a_rumors1111) June 6, 2021
One Twitter subscriber responding to the concept image said, "Yes you can have one more screen/app open, but they’re smaller. Less to see. Surely that’s less productive?" Most likely though, users will be able to use multi-touch to zoom in on content belonging to one of the three open apps if needed. However, we should note that Gurman's report says that Apple will merely improve the way iPadOS does multitasking and new features such as the three-screen concept in the tweet will not be announced tomorrow.
Apple will also improve the use of widgets on the iPad screen, which for now is limited to appearing along the left edge of the tablet. With iPadOS 15, users will reportedly get the ability to place widgets anywhere on the tablet's home screen. And they also will be able to interact more with the device, for example, starting and stopping streaming music on the iPad.
You can view the WWDC keynote tomorrow which is expected to take place starting at 10 am PDT (1 pm EDT) on Monday, June 7th. You can find the livestream at Apple's YouTube channel, the Apple Developer app on your iPhone, and the Apple.com website. And don't forget to check in with us throughout the day for the latest news and analysis related to WWDC 2021.