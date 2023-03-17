iPad mini (2021) now generously discounted at Best Buy for a limited time

iPad mini 64GB is now $100 off at Best Buy, no strings attached!

Get the latest model of the iPad mini, the iPad mini 6, from Best Buy with $100 off. The deal expires on Sunday, so if you've been eyeing an iPad mini, now is the time to get it! You also get four months free trial of Apple Music with your purchase. If you have a trade-in device, you can save up to $300 additionally.