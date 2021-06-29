iPadOS 15: how to use Quick Notes

Why does a Quick Note always pop up when I open a website?

Add links to Quick Notes





How do I add quotes to a Quick Note?

Quick Notes are context-aware. This means that whenever you take a Quick Note while viewing a specific app or specific page, iPadOS will remember that. When you return to that app / page, your last taken Quick Note will pop back up — reminding you of what you were thinking last time you were there.If you don’t need it at this time, just swipe the little note away to the side. Or simply keep using the app and the little note will slip away on its own.Whenever you pull up a Quick Note, you have an “add link” button on top of it. This “link” will open the page, email, or whatever else you were viewing while taking that exact note.Imagine this — you are viewing a web page and you want to link to a specific point in the text, for later reference. Well, pull up a Quick Note, then highlight the text and select the new “Add to Quick Note” option. Now, just like the links above, if you open the Quick Note in the Notes app and tap on the quoted text, you will be taken to the exact page and exact place where that text was taken from.