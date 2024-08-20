iPad app for artists Procreate makes a stand against generative AI
Generative AI is everywhere these days, to the point that no one expects some piece of software to remain untouched by it. However, some creative apps are pushing back, and one of them is the popular iPad app Procreate, which has now taken a stand. Procreate says "AI is not our future".
Procreate now has a new page on its website that highlights the company's stance in these AI times. The page shows three key commitments of the app:
"Creativity is made, not generated," says the page. The page also goes on to detail that AI is built on stealing people's work and leads toward a "barren future". Procreate also says that it's not going to chase a technology that is a "moral threat to our greatest jewel: human creativity". The app makers acknowledge that the stance may risk them being left behind, but that they believe the road less traveled is more exciting and more fruitful for the company.
Honestly, although I am excited about AI and its capabilities, I believe Procreate is taking a beautiful stance, and can't help but think that ultimately, this may be the right way, at least for creative apps designed for artists. Nothing can replace human creativity, and I love the fact that Procreate has decided to sit this one out.
The first point underlines that Procreate values artists' hard-earned skills, so no generative AI will be included. The others are pretty straightforward.
Image Credit - Procreate
Procreate's CEO James Cuda posted on X:
We’re never going there. Creativity is made, not generated.— Procreate (@Procreate) August 18, 2024
You can read more at https://t.co/9Fgh460KVu#procreate#noaiartpic.twitter.com/AnLVPgWzl3
I can't help myself but be amazed by the bravery of the popular iPad app. I can see this making the app even more popular for people who have a similar stance to the new trend, and the position it takes speaks directly to my artist heart.
