The iPad Air M3 returns to its best price on Amazon

With powerful performance, a large 13-inch display, and a solid $150 discount, the iPad Air M3 is a top pick for many.

iPad Air M3 on a white table against a blue background.
A few days ago, we highlighted a massive $170 discount on the 11-inch iPad Air M2 with 512GB of storage. Well, Amazon is now making the newer model a fantastic pick for users after the latest and greatest. Right now, you can grab the 13-inch iPad Air M3 for $150 off, which brings it back to its best price.

iPad Air M3, 13-inch: Save $150 at Amazon

$150 off (19%)
Amazon makes the iPad Air M3 a much more affordable choice once again. Right now, you can grab the 13-inch variant with 128GB of storage for $150 off. This brings the powerful tablet to its best price, so don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

Let’s get a bit of context. Normally, the 128GB variant would set you back almost $800, but you can currently grab one for just under $650. And yes — we’ve seen the same promo in the past. Still, it’s more than worth jumping on, especially since Amazon has never launched a more attractive discount.

Short of the iPad Pro M4, this is the most powerful iPadOS device money can buy. Our iPad Air M3 review shows it’s a beast that easily outperforms the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra in almost all tests. Just looking at numbers might not give you the big picture, so here’s the essence: this Apple device will run practically anything you throw at it and have loads of power left to spare.

Beyond the insane performance, what’s so good about the latest iPad Air? Well, it has a premium, slim design and is lightweight, making it effortless to handle. On top of that, the 13-inch display offers plenty of screen real estate. While it uses the same LCD display and 60Hz refresh rate as the iPad Air M2, colors look more than good enough.

Factor in the decent battery life, and you’ve got a solid tablet most iOS fans would be happy to have. Sure, those of you spoiled by OLED displays might not find this the perfect fit, but if raw horsepower and premium design are your top priorities, the iPad Air M3 13-inch delivers. The best part? It’s down to its best price yet again, allowing you to save $150.

The iPad Air M3 returns to its best price on Amazon

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
