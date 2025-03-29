Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor

A close-up of the iPad Air M2.
Looking for a great deal on a powerful iPad? Well, look no further and score the M2-powered 11-inch iPad Air with this offer.

Amazon is currently selling the 256GB WiFi + Cellular version of this tablet at a hefty $180 discount, letting you grab one for south of $670. In case you don't need LTE connectivity, you can go for the WiFi-only model, which is on sale for $100 off.

11-inch iPad Air M2, Blue, 256GB: $100 off

$100 off (14%)
The 11-inch iPad Air M2 with 256GB of storage is currently available at a tempting price on Amazon. You can save $100 on the model in Blue. The slate boasts insane performance and a beautiful display, offering a lot of value for its current price. Didn't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

11-inch iPad Air M2, cellular, 256GB: $180 off

$180 off (21%)
Looking for cellular connectivity on your 256GB iPad Air M2? You're in luck! Amazon is offering the 11-inch iOS tablet at its best price yet, with a massive $180 discount. This deal is for the Blue model. Save while you can!
Buy at Amazon
 

It's worth noting that this isn't exactly a new promo, as it has been available for a few weeks now. Yet, the 2024 iPad Air is a true powerhouse, so we believe the offer is just as unmissable as it was on day one.

Though slightly less powerful than the M3 SoC in the latest iPad Air, the M2 chipset still packs a punch, delivering fast performance. It can easily handle any task or game without breaking a sweat. And since it's an Apple chip, it should continue to offer exceptional performance for years to come, so you won’t have to worry about upgrading anytime soon.

Additionally, the slate packs an 11-inch LCD Liquid Retina display with a 2360 x 1640 resolution, delivering sharp and vibrant visuals. The brightness peaks at 500 nits, which might make outdoor use a bit challenging on sunny days. On the bright side, the screen is scratch-resistant and has an oleophobic coating to keep fingerprints and smudges at bay.

So, yeah! The 11-inch iPad Air with M2 chip is still worth getting, even though it now falls into the older device category. Moreover, it can now be yours for up to a whopping $180 off, making it a top choice for anyone who doesn't want to overspend on the latest models or Apple's top-tier iPad Pro slates. Therefore, if it fits the bill for you, don't hesitate and score one for less today!
