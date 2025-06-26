11-inch iPad Air (M2) with 512GB storage gets hefty limited-time discount

11-inch iPad Air M2, 512GB, Wi-Fi: Save $200! $200 off (22%) Looking for a powerful iPad Air with 512GB of storage? The M2-powered iPad Air fits the bill—and right now, you can get one for $200 off on Amazon. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon 11-inch iPad Air M2, 512GB, cellular: $300 off $300 off (29%) The iPad Air M2 with cellular connectivity is also on sale. The model in Space Gray with 512GB of storage is available for $300 off on Amazon. So, if you want an LTE-powered slate, act fast and get one with this deal now! Buy at Amazon

However, if you want your tablet to have LTE connectivity, feel free to go for the cellular model, as it's also heavily discounted right now. You can grab one for $300 less, meaning it will set you back about $750, which is a bargain price for all the value it offers.Apple's M2 SoC still delivers insanely fast performance, allowing you to run demanding apps and play games without issues. This also makes it a top choice for work or school. Of course, its 11-inch LCD display with a 2360 x 1640 resolution makes it a great pick for watching your favorite Apple TV+ series, as it offers a pleasant viewing experience—even though it lacks the deep blacks of OLED displays.Our only gripe with the screen is that it's capped at a 60Hz refresh rate. However, it's something you get used to. Plus, when you factor in all the goodies this tablet offers—including Apple Pencil Pro support—we think it's a no-brainer, especially at its current price on Amazon. So, don't miss out!