11-inch iPad Air (M2) with 512GB storage gets hefty limited-time discount
You can currently save up to a whopping $300 on this tablet, making it a no-brainer. Don't miss out!
The iPad Air is the best choice for Apple users who want a powerful tablet but don't want to overspend on the Pro models. Furthermore, these slates usually receive heftier discounts, making them an even bigger bargain than usual.
In fact, you can currently snag a brand-new iPad Air at a cheaper price even now! A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet $200 discount on the 512GB Wi-Fi variant of the 11-inch iPad Air with M2 chip, allowing you to snag one for just under $700. Just be sure to act fast, as only a few units are left and the deal could expire soon.
However, if you want your tablet to have LTE connectivity, feel free to go for the cellular model, as it's also heavily discounted right now. You can grab one for $300 less, meaning it will set you back about $750, which is a bargain price for all the value it offers.
Apple's M2 SoC still delivers insanely fast performance, allowing you to run demanding apps and play games without issues. This also makes it a top choice for work or school. Of course, its 11-inch LCD display with a 2360 x 1640 resolution makes it a great pick for watching your favorite Apple TV+ series, as it offers a pleasant viewing experience—even though it lacks the deep blacks of OLED displays.
Our only gripe with the screen is that it's capped at a 60Hz refresh rate. However, it's something you get used to. Plus, when you factor in all the goodies this tablet offers—including Apple Pencil Pro support—we think it's a no-brainer, especially at its current price on Amazon. So, don't miss out!
