Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

11-inch iPad Air (M2) with 512GB storage gets hefty limited-time discount

You can currently save up to a whopping $300 on this tablet, making it a no-brainer. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of an iPad Air (M2).
The iPad Air is the best choice for Apple users who want a powerful tablet but don't want to overspend on the Pro models. Furthermore, these slates usually receive heftier discounts, making them an even bigger bargain than usual.

In fact, you can currently snag a brand-new iPad Air at a cheaper price even now! A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet $200 discount on the 512GB Wi-Fi variant of the 11-inch iPad Air with M2 chip, allowing you to snag one for just under $700. Just be sure to act fast, as only a few units are left and the deal could expire soon.


11-inch iPad Air M2, 512GB, Wi-Fi: Save $200!

$200 off (22%)
Looking for a powerful iPad Air with 512GB of storage? The M2-powered iPad Air fits the bill—and right now, you can get one for $200 off on Amazon. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

11-inch iPad Air M2, 512GB, cellular: $300 off

$300 off (29%)
The iPad Air M2 with cellular connectivity is also on sale. The model in Space Gray with 512GB of storage is available for $300 off on Amazon. So, if you want an LTE-powered slate, act fast and get one with this deal now!
Buy at Amazon
 

However, if you want your tablet to have LTE connectivity, feel free to go for the cellular model, as it's also heavily discounted right now. You can grab one for $300 less, meaning it will set you back about $750, which is a bargain price for all the value it offers.

Apple's M2 SoC still delivers insanely fast performance, allowing you to run demanding apps and play games without issues. This also makes it a top choice for work or school. Of course, its 11-inch LCD display with a 2360 x 1640 resolution makes it a great pick for watching your favorite Apple TV+ series, as it offers a pleasant viewing experience—even though it lacks the deep blacks of OLED displays.

Our only gripe with the screen is that it's capped at a 60Hz refresh rate. However, it's something you get used to. Plus, when you factor in all the goodies this tablet offers—including Apple Pencil Pro support—we think it's a no-brainer, especially at its current price on Amazon. So, don't miss out!

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 2

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 2

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users

Latest News

PhoneArena Poll Wars: Choose your favorite software
PhoneArena Poll Wars: Choose your favorite software
Survey for T-Mobile alternatives shows MVNOs are the future
Survey for T-Mobile alternatives shows MVNOs are the future
A fresh new round of iPhone 17 series dummy unit leaks give us a better look at the new designs
A fresh new round of iPhone 17 series dummy unit leaks give us a better look at the new designs
Good news? Research firm says AI agents not a big threat to employees
Good news? Research firm says AI agents not a big threat to employees
Fairphone 6 might be a hard sell as a mid-ranger, but not if you’re a green customer
Fairphone 6 might be a hard sell as a mid-ranger, but not if you’re a green customer
Google Pixel 10 reportedly fixes a screen issue that iPhone and Galaxy devices addressed years ago
Google Pixel 10 reportedly fixes a screen issue that iPhone and Galaxy devices addressed years ago
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless