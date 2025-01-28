iPad 11th gen (2025) colors: what to expect

The iPad 10. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Here are our expectations about the potential iPad 11 colors.







iPad 11th gen colors (expected)





So far, leakers are silent about the colors of the upcoming iPad. They may speak up soon, as the expected launch nears, and in the meantime, here's generally what shades you may see.



iPad 11th gen in Silver/White (expected)





iPad 11th gen in Blue (expected)





For a few years now, Apple includes a version of a Blue color in its iPhone palettes, and the same applies to iPads. So, it's only natural to expect a blue color to make its appearance in the iPad 11 color palette as well.



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

iPad 11th gen in Yellow (expected)









iPad 11th gen in Pink (expected)









iPad 11th gen in Black/Space Gray or some variation of dark (expected)

Recommended Stories

iPad 11th gen colors are still under wraps for now