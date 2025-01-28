iPad 11th gen (2025) colors: what to expect
The iPad 10. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Rumors and leaks have been going around for quite a while now about the next-generation of entry-level iPad, iPad 11. The latest rumors point to a spring release for the new iPad.
So far, the potential colors for the device have not leaked yet. Last time, in 2022, Apple refreshed the iPad's looks (finally) and introduced new colorful options to choose from. Hopefully, the colorful touch will remain this year.
Here are our expectations about the potential iPad 11 colors.
iPad 11th gen colors (expected)
So far, leakers are silent about the colors of the upcoming iPad. They may speak up soon, as the expected launch nears, and in the meantime, here's generally what shades you may see.
iPad 11th gen in Silver/White (expected)
The iPad 10 showcasing the Silver color. | Image Credit - Apple
It's quite possible and realistic to expect the entry-level iPad to show up in a white or silver colorway. The Silver color is present in the iPad 10 color palette and is neutral and looks almost white. It makes sense to have such a neutral and light color for a somewhat 'budget-friendly' type of iPad.
iPad 11th gen in Blue (expected)
The iPad 10 showcasing a possible Blue hue. | Image Credit - Apple
For a few years now, Apple includes a version of a Blue color in its iPhone palettes, and the same applies to iPads. So, it's only natural to expect a blue color to make its appearance in the iPad 11 color palette as well.
The iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15 with the differences in their blue shades. | Image Credit - Apple
It may be a vibrant blue like the one on the predecessor, or more subtle blue like, say, the iPhone 15's Blue. Whichever one Apple decides to go for though would be quite beautiful, as blue is a trendy color that manages to look interesting without annoying your eyes.
iPad 11th gen in Yellow (expected)
Another potential color is yellow. Here, the iPad 10 is showing its Yellow colorway. | Image Credit - Apple
Maybe some bright and vivid color could also be expected for the iPad 11. The iPad 10 comes in a super-bright yellow color, and this is a fun choice for you if you like your tech to look a bit daring. I'm a big fan of yellow on tech as well, so here's to hoping Apple will include this color in the iPad 11 color palette as well.
iPad 11th gen in Pink (expected)
The pink iPad 10. | Image Credit - Apple
Possibly, a pink shade may also be available, but of course, rumors and leaks have yet to give us any colors or hints. Pink was present on the iPad 10, it's also present in the iPhone 16 colors, so it seems reasonable to expect it.
The iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15's take on pink. | Image Credit - Apple
iPad 11th gen in Black/Space Gray or some variation of dark (expected)
With the predecessor, Apple decided not to offer a darker color. However, it may come to the iPad 11. Space Gray or Graphite or any other form of dark color option may be reasonable to join the iPad 11 color palette, just because it's a safe option and many people still prefer darker shades. But we'll have to wait and see about that.
iPad 11th gen colors are still under wraps for now
We don't have any leaks or rumors giving us details about the potential colors that Apple may go for. However, with Apple's attention to details, I'm more than certain whatever colors it decides to go for, they will look gorgeous on the iPad 11. As rumors and leaks point that we should see this iPad released quite soon, we'll know more as we approach this date, so stay tuned!
