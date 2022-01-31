Apple apparently embracing Sony gaming features next. What could this mean?









Adaptive Trigger is a new feature for the DualSense controllers, allowing the game to control how stiff your controller's trigger buttons feel. In the right setting, with the right game, this can be an experience-enhancing thing, sure. It's no biggie if you don't have it and it's not applicable for every game out there. Which begs the question — why is Apple paying any mind to a super-niche feature of a product that is not... well, Apple's?





It's also worth noting that Apple is currently selling the DualSense gamepad in its own stores. Obviously, Cupertino believes these controllers to be the best accessory for iOS gamers.





The signals here seem to lay waste to the theories and speculation that Apple is prepping to launch its own gaming console in the near future. If it is... it's probably not very near, otherwise it wouldn't be endorsing the DualSense and its features, right?





What is more likely is that Apple believes that high-quality cloud-streamed gaming is drawing closer and closer, and that more and more gamers will be looking to stream console-quality games directly to their iPhones.





On the other hand, Apple has made it hell for GeForce Now or Steam to establish their platforms on iOS and iPadOS. And we are pretty sure it won't let Google's Stadia anywhere near as well. So, is it possible that Apple is not working on a gaming console, but game streaming instead?





In any case, let me just end this on the obligatory stock shortage anecdote — you may not be able to buy a PS5, but you can buy the DualShock from Apple and sync it to your iPhone, now with Adaptive Trigger support! And, who knows, maybe the super-precise haptic feedback will be supported next.









In recent years, Apple has slowly but surely begun embracing mobile gaming and enhancing its set of features in this regard. Of course, Apple Arcade was a huge step for the company, introducing a subscription-based mobile game platform. But it seems that Apple may be preparing for something bigger in the near feature.