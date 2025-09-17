iOS 26 lets you turn old 2D photos in 3D photos and even put them on your iPhone lock screen

How to do it?





Open the Photos app. Select a picture you'd like to turn into a 3D scene. Tap the Spatial Scene button in the top-right corner (hexagon icon with an arrow). Wait while the photo is processed. Tilt your phone to see the depth effect.

Tap the Share button. Choose Use as Wallpaper. Toggle the Spatial Scene effect on or off using the hexagon icon in the preview. Tap Done to confirm.

How it's made possible

