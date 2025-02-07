Apple is about to surprise iPhone users with iOS 18.3.1
You might be really looking forward to the release of iOS 18.4 because of the changes coming to Siri that will allow the digital assistant to access texts, emails, calendar entries, and understand what is on your iPhone's display. With this knowledge, you'll be able to ask Siri a question like, "When and where am I taking my mother to lunch this week?" Siri will go through your calendar, email, and texts seeking the answer to that question. Additionally, the update will allow Siri to handle multiple tasks with a single command.
Some iPhone users are eagerly waiting for iOS 18.4 so that they can use the new and improved Siri features. However, it appears that Apple is planning to push out an unexpected update before iOS 18.4 is released. It seems that iOS 18.3.1 has surfaced on the internal visitor logs of 9to5Mac which means that Apple has been testing this incremental update which could drop soon. Based on past releases, Apple could drop iOS 18.3.1 during the second or third week of this month.
We'd expect to see iOS 18.3.1 exterminate some bugs including one that has been draining battery life on iPhone models ever since iOS 18 was released. Hopefully, this update will also fix whatever has caused certain iPhone units to run slower and lag since the release of iOS 18. Other complaints have been made about certain apps crashing. Last month, Apple released an unscheduled iOS 18.2.1 and simply noted that the update "provides important bug fixes and is recommended for all users."
The upcoming iOS 18.3.1 update could also include some security patches. The iOS 18.2.1 update did not mention any specific CVE numbers indicating that the software did not come with a patch designed to fix a targeted security problem.
If you want to install iOS 18.4 beta 1 when it is released, make sure you subscribe to the iOS 18 beta program. | Image credit-PhoneArena
Also expected soon is iOS 18.4 beta 1. If you're the type of iPhone user that needs to have new features before the public gets them, you could be among the first to check out Siri's new super powers by joining the beta program and installing the beta update when it is released. Keep in mind that beta releases are unstable and besides losing some battery life, features that you rely on every day might not work while the beta is installed and is running on your phone.
Before you join the iOS 18 beta program, make sure you back up your iPhone. Next, from your browser, go to beta.apple.com or click on this link. Tap on iOS 18 and follow the directions. Once that is done, go to Settings > General > Software Update. On the top of the screen, press on Beta Updates, tap iOS 18 Developer Beta on the next page, and then tap "Back" in the upper left corner. You'll be notified when the first beta release of iOS 18.4 is available.
The last thing you need to do is the easiest. Check in with PhoneArena every day and we will let you know when iOS 18.3.1 and iOS 18.4 beta 1 are released.
