iOS 18.2 beta allows kids in Australia to report inappropriate content directly to Apple
When iOS 17 dropped, Apple introduced default safety features that automatically flagged images and videos with nudity across iMessage, AirDrop, FaceTime, and Photos. Now, as part of the iOS 18.2 beta, there's a new addition rolling out that lets kids in Australia report inappropriate content directly to Apple.
Right now, Apple's safety features on iPhones automatically spot any nude images and videos that kids might send or receive through iMessage, AirDrop, FaceTime, and Photos. This detection happens right on the device to keep things private.
A new popup will appear, allowing you to report the images and videos straight to Apple. | Image credit – Apple
Once Apple gets the report, it'll review the content. Based on that assessment, the company can take action on the account, which might involve disabling the user's ability to send messages via iMessage and reporting the incident to law enforcement.
The announcement's timing and Australia being the first to get this feature align with new regulations set to take effect. By the end of 2024, tech companies will have to monitor child abuse and terror-related content on cloud and messaging services operating in Australia.
Apple had previously raised concerns that the draft code wouldn't safeguard end-to-end encryption, putting everyone's messages at risk of mass surveillance. In the end, the Australian eSafety commissioner softened the law, allowing companies to propose alternative solutions for addressing child abuse and terror content without sacrificing encryption.
Apple has drawn heavy criticism from regulators and law enforcement worldwide for its reluctance to adjust end-to-end encryption in iMessage for legal purposes. However, when it comes to child safety, I believe tougher measures are sometimes necessary, and laws like these aim to address that very issue.
