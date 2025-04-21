Users claim iOS update killed their iPhone, should you hold off?
The latest iOS update — iOS 18.4.1 — might be a bad update that comes with a risk of killing your iPhone according to a small number of users. Apple wants users to install the iOS update immediately to secure themselves from a security flaw but are you better off waiting until the new release is patched?
It seems unlikely that an iOS update messed up the modem on the iPhone but I’m reminded of when the iPadOS 18 update bricked M4 iPad models. As others pointed out it is also possible that the modem on the poster’s phone had a defect and a reboot after the software update brought this problem to the forefront.
An iPhone user claims that their phone got bricked after updating to iOS 18.4.1. The phone can’t find its IMEI number and as such has locked out its owner in an attempt to prevent usage after a possible theft. Trying to restore it using a Mac didn’t work either even at an Apple service center by a professional and the phone truly seems lost unless the user is willing to pay a large sum to replace the motherboard.
Other iPhone owners commented that they had experienced something similar as well and that Apple service centers weren’t able to restore their phones either. Some people argued that this was an issue with the baseband processor and that a software update cannot brick a phone like this. Apple techs replied and said that software updates can and have killed devices in the past.
The poster’s iPhone failed to activate. | Image credit — Reddit
A software update bricking a smartphone isn’t anything new by any stretch of the imagination. One case that comes to mind is when late last year the One UI 6 update bricked Galaxy S22 phones around the world. This issue primarily affected phones powered by Exynos chips: a clear relation between a particular bit of hardware and the software.
While you are very unlikely to experience something similar perhaps it’d be best to turn off automatic updates on your iPhone for now. The aforementioned iPadOS 18 issue took time to become widely known enough for Apple to issue a statement and begin working on a patch. Something similar might just end up happening for the latest iOS update as well.
