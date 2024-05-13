iOS 18 leak promises automatic transcription and AI-powered summarization

iOS 18

iOS 18 might support automatic audio transcription and summarization



Sources of the Apple-focused media outlet, iOS 18 may introduce significantly improved audio transcription and AI-driven summarization to the iPhone. Should these features make it to the public release, users could potentially access real-time transcripts of their recorded audio. Sources of the Apple-focused media outlet, Apple Insider , suggest thatmay introduce significantly improved audio transcription and AI-driven summarization to the iPhone. Should these features make it to the public release, users could potentially access real-time transcripts of their recorded audio.



The default Voice Memos app included in Apple's device lineup will be among the first to receive enhanced capabilities. Early versions of the app will offer a running transcript of each audio recording, functioning similarly to the company's recent Live Voicemail feature. The transcriptions will take center stage in the app window, replacing the larger graphical representation of recorded audio in the current app. The default Voice Memos app included in Apple's device lineup will be among the first to receive enhanced capabilities. Early versions of the app will offer a running transcript of each audio recording, functioning similarly to the company's recent Live Voicemail feature. The transcriptions will take center stage in the app window, replacing the larger graphical representation of recorded audio in the current app.



Transcription is apparently also making its way into the upcoming version of Notes. Pre-release versions of both apps showcase a dedicated transcription button resembling a speech bubble, as per the insiders. Tapping this new speech bubble will reveal a transcription of audio recorded within the app.



The transcription tool will complement the The transcription tool will complement the expected audio recording feature in Notes . Additionally, the update will introduce an option for AI-generated summarization of recorded audio, giving you a quick text summary of the main points and action items.



With the AI summarization feature, along with the new in-app audio recording and real-time transcription options, Apple's Notes app is gearing up to be a real game-changer.



For instance, students could effortlessly record lectures and classes right from the Notes app without needing third-party tools. When recording in the upgraded Notes app, they will have the option to include a transcription and summary within a note, along with other media like images, links, tables, etc.



The upcoming transcription and summarization features are just a slice of Apple's larger AI push this year. We anticipate The upcoming transcription and summarization features are just a slice of Apple's larger AI push this year. We anticipate enhancements in Safari , including Intelligent Search powered by AI and a tool that uses AI to summarize website content.