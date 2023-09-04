Report says to expect iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to be released together unlike last year

Writing about tech is like having a large family. There are so many dates to remember. But instead of remembering the birthdate of that weird Aunt with the three nostrils and the wedding anniversary of the Uncle who won't say any word beginning with the letter "T," you have to remember that Apple will introduce the new iPhone 15 line on September 12th and Google will unveil the Pixel 8 series on October 4th.









Gurman writes that he has been told that the recently released eighth beta of iOS will be considered by Apple to be the final beta test before the release of the final public version unless something unexpected shows up. So if you are interested in being the first in your family with an iPhone that runs iOS 17 , or if you want to impress your friends by telling them about new features like StandBy Mode (which essentially turns the iPhone into a smart display when it is charged in landscape orientation) now might be the most low-risk time to install the iOS 17 beta.





To join the beta, direct your browser to beta.apple.com or iOS 17 ) and follow the directions.

To join the beta, direct your browser to beta.apple.com or click on this link . Tap on the name of the software release you're interested in installing (for example,) and follow the directions.









Other features coming to iOS 17 include the ability to create a personalized Contact Poster which is what another iPhone user sees when you call them. An exciting feature will allow you to send a call to voicemail and read the transcript of the message being left in real-time. This way, if you want to take the call after all, you can cut in and start talking to the caller.

And if you have helicopter parents, a new iOS 17 feature will alert your Mom, Dad, other family members, and friends when you arrive at your destination. Of course, all of them must have an iPhone that is running iOS 17 .





