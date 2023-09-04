Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Report says to expect iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to be released together unlike last year

Writing about tech is like having a large family. There are so many dates to remember. But instead of remembering the birthdate of that weird Aunt with the three nostrils and the wedding anniversary of the Uncle who won't say any word beginning with the letter "T," you have to remember that Apple will introduce the new iPhone 15 line on September 12th and Google will unveil the Pixel 8 series on October 4th.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (who doesn't have a weird Aunt or Uncle as far as we know), Apple is doing its part to make life a little easier for us writers this year by setting up its release schedule to allow for the simultaneous release of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. Last year, iOS 16 was dropped by Apple on September 12, five days after the introduction of the iPhone 14 line. The release of iPadOS 16 didn't take place until October 24th. The delay was caused by changes Apple needed to make to its multitasking Stage Manager apps and windows organizer.

Gurman writes that he has been told that the recently released eighth beta of iOS will be considered by Apple to be the final beta test before the release of the final public version unless something unexpected shows up. So if you are interested in being the first in your family with an iPhone that runs iOS 17, or if you want to impress your friends by telling them about new features like StandBy Mode (which essentially turns the iPhone into a smart display when it is charged in landscape orientation) now might be the most low-risk time to install the iOS 17 beta.

To join the beta, direct your browser to beta.apple.com or click on this link. Tap on the name of the software release you're interested in installing (for example, iOS 17) and follow the directions.

Create a customized Contact Poster in iOS 17

Other features coming to iOS 17 include the ability to create a personalized Contact Poster which is what another iPhone user sees when you call them. An exciting feature will allow you to send a call to voicemail and read the transcript of the message being left in real-time. This way, if you want to take the call after all, you can cut in and start talking to the caller. 
And if you have helicopter parents, a new iOS 17 feature will alert your Mom, Dad, other family members, and friends when you arrive at your destination. Of course, all of them must have an iPhone that is running iOS 17.

If you don't want to risk loading a beta on your daily driver, you might as well wait it out; the release of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 is just days away.

