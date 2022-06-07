iOS 16 adds two cool new features to the Apple Music app
At its WWDC, Apple announced iOS 16, the latest version of its mobile operating system. And although in its keynotes, Cupertino didn't talk much about Apple Music, iOS 16 will bring new features to the Music app as well.
At the event, Apple showcased a new music lockscreen, which will take up the entire display and will show you more album art and bigger playback buttons. But what Cupertino didn't mention is that you will be able to follow your favorite artists and have auto sorting options for your playlists on the Apple Music app (via 9to5Mac).
Mark an artist as a favorite
We all probably have our favorite artists that we follow and listen to every new song they release. However, it might be difficult to catch every newly released track, especially if you are a fan of many musicians. Precisely this problem is what Spotify's Follow feature tries to resolve, and now Apple has added such an option to its Music app as well.
With iOS 16, when a favorite artist uploads a new song, you will receive a notification about the new track. Apple also stated that the new favorite feature will come with improved recommendations to help you keep track of the artists you care about.
To mark an artist as a favorite, you will only need to open the Apple Music app, go to the profile of the performer in question, and tap the new star-shaped icon in the top-right.
Sort the songs in your playlists
Currently, when you add a song to a playlist in the Music app, it goes to the bottom of the list. You have the ability to manually sort your playlist, but there are no automatic options, which is basically ridiculous in 2022. In iOS 16, you can now choose to sort a playlist by song title, artist name, albums, and release dates. Don’t fret — it will still remember your original playlist arrangement, so if you choose the “Playlist Order” option, you will be back to the original sorting.
You will be able to find the new playlist sorting options by navigating to a playlist in the Music app and pressing the three dots in the upper-right corner.
