WatchOS 8.5 lets you restore your Apple Watch with a nearby iPhone running iOS 15.4

You can now restore an Apple Watch with a nearby iPhone

This fix is for users who have an Apple Watch issue that requires it to be restored(the Apple Watch needs to be on watchOS 8.5). If you bring the smartwatch near an iPhone running iOS 15.4, it will display an animation showing an iPhone and Apple Watch together.







You need to have the Apple Watch on the charger for the restoration to be working. In order to do that, you will need to double-click the side button of the Watch and then follow the steps on the iPhone to proceed.



If the process doesn't work, Apple suggests that you try a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network instead of a 5GHz network. The iPhone also needs to have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on.







WatchOS 8.5 and iOS 15.4: other new features

Possibility to authorize Apple TV purchases and subscriptions;

COVID-19 vaccination cards in Apple Wallet now support the EU Digital COVID Certificate format;

Updates to irregular rhythm notifications which designed to improve atrial fibrillation identification (Available in US, Chile, Hong Kong, South Africa, and other regions where the feature is available)





