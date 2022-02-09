References for driver's license support in Apple Wallet found in iOS 15.4 developer beta 2

iOS 15.4 developer beta 2 shows reference to the driver's license feature in Apple Wallet

This feature was initially announced during WWDC 2021, and it basically expands the kinds of items that you can store on the Apple Wallet app. Now, Apple seems to be preparing the groundwork for this feature. The Wallet is going to be able to include driver's license information alongside information from ID cards supported in some US states.







"Find out when your driver's license or state ID is ready to use and get important updates

about vour ID." pic.twitter.com/mmIe6zg0a4 — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) February 8, 2022



iOS 15.4 developer beta 2 seems surprising in a cool way

iPhone ready to accept a contactless payment.

Hold your card or device to the seller's iPhone and wait for the success sound.

To accept contactless payments, turn on NFC and try again.

The payment timed out for your security. Try again when you are ready to accept a payment.

Multiple reward passes applied

Pay %@ %@

Refund from %@ for %@"

Try Again & Hold Card Longer

Use your iPhone to accept payments from contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, or any other contactless payment devices.

This update is going to bring many features that will enrich the iPhone experience and is shaping to be quite an interesting update to look forward to.



New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up