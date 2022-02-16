Apple Podcast to get useful filtering options with iOS 15.4





Apple Podcast gets new filter options with iOS 15.4

On top of that, the update adds a possibility to filter episodes by a specific season:











Back in 2017, Apple introduced seasons support to the Apple Podcasts app, giving creators the possibility to highlight which episodes are part of which season, and now, with iOS 15.4, you will be able to filter them by a specific season instead of seeing them all together in the same list.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up