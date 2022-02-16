Apple Podcast to get useful filtering options with iOS 15.4

Apple Podcast to get useful filtering options with iOS 15.40
Apple Podcast gets new filter options with iOS 15.4
iOS 15.4 beta now has an update to the Apple Podcasts app, which now includes new filter options when browsing shows in your library or in the Apple Podcasts catalog. With the new update, once you choose a podcast, there will be options to filter episodes by played, unplayed, downloaded, or saved.
These newly-added filters would be accessible by tapping on "Episodes" or on the "See All" button that shows you a list with all the sorting options you can use.
On top of that, the update adds a possibility to filter episodes by a specific season:
Back in 2017, Apple introduced seasons support to the Apple Podcasts app, giving creators the possibility to highlight which episodes are part of which season, and now, with iOS 15.4, you will be able to filter them by a specific season instead of seeing them all together in the same list.
So far, iOS 15.4 has been in beta versions, with an official release to the general public possibly coming sometime in mid-April.