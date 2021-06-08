You can now have an iPhone home screen full of copies of the same app, but why?
It turns out there is a reason behind the madness, and it's the new Focus modes. See, when you switch to a custom Focus mode, you can completely disable one or more of your home panels. This way, you can have an "entertainment" home panel that is disabled and will not distract you while you are in a Work Focus mode. However, what if you want to have a certain app appear in two different Focus modes?
It's a clever little workaround, but it may appear strange if you don't know the reasoning behind it.
And here is how you actually do this: you can go into the App Library and simply drag and drop an app multiple times across various home panels. You can one home panel full of copies of the same app, which of course isn't the point, but it is possible.
