iOS 15.2 "Parts and Service History" will show if a repair part on your iPhone is genuine or not

iOS 15.2 will bring "Parts and Service History" to let you know whether parts installed on your iPhone are genuine

If the repair was done with genuine Apple parts and tools, you will be able to see the label "Genuine Apple Part" next to the repaired component.







The messages in the "Parts and Service History" of your iPhone won't interfere with the ability to use the iPhone, its battery, display, or camera. And of course, this info is collected and stored on-device; Apple may use it for service needs, safety analysis, or future products improvement.



