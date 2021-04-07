Apple's iOS does something that Android could never achieve

With over 70% of the global market, Google's Android has a much larger number of users than its main rival, Apple's iOS. The latter's slice of the global mobile OS pie is close to 30%. But iOS has a huge advantage over Android when it comes to a very important feature-updates.





Since Apple produces both the phones and the software used to run these phones, it has a huge advantage over Android. With so many different manufacturers producing Android handsets, Google must account for many of them when its developers build the next version of the operating system. That has created the fragmentation that forces many Android phone owners to wait months before their compatible devices are running the latest version of the software.









According to a new report from Mixpanel (via AppleInsider ), from its September 16 release last year to now, the adoption rate for iOS 14 is 90%. Consider that Android 11 launched on September 8th and that only 20% of Android handsets are running the latest version of the operating system. Google has tried over the years to improve the process, but thus far there is still a huge gap in the adoption rate between iOS and Android.

Further driving iOS 14 adoption is a number of features that iPhone users were looking forward to receiving once they installed the new version of iOS. This includes Android-style widgets, the App Library (which makes it quicker and easier to find particular apps, Car Keys, and more. Car Keys allows the iPhone to act as a virtual car key to lock and unlock compatible vehicles using NFC.





Keep in mind that the 90% adoption rate for iOS 14 was not computed by Apple. However, back in February Apple announced that the figure was 86%. Adoption of the operating system took off like a rocket last September and never looked back with a 40% rate hit two weeks after the launch of the software. By December, the adoption rate was just shy of 80%.







Over 3 trillion data points were used to compute the adoption rate. After iOS 14's 90% tally, iOS 13 is next with a 4.85% rate followed by the 4.62% of devices running a iOS 12 or older.







Apple recently announced that it will hold its 2021 World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) starting on June 7th. Like last year's event, this will be streamed live to multiple Apple sites including the Developer app on the iPhone.

