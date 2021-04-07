Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Apple Android Software updates Google

Apple's iOS does something that Android could never achieve

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 07, 2021, 12:19 PM
Apple's iOS does something that Android could never achieve
With over 70% of the global market, Google's Android has a much larger number of users than its main rival, Apple's iOS. The latter's slice of the global mobile OS pie is close to 30%. But iOS has a huge advantage over Android when it comes to a very important feature-updates.

Since Apple produces both the phones and the software used to run these phones, it has a huge advantage over Android. With so many different manufacturers producing Android handsets, Google must account for many of them when its developers build the next version of the operating system. That has created the fragmentation that forces many Android phone owners to wait months before their compatible devices are running the latest version of the software.


According to a new report from Mixpanel (via AppleInsider), from its September 16 release last year to now, the adoption rate for iOS 14 is 90%. Consider that Android 11 launched on September 8th and that only 20% of Android handsets are running the latest version of the operating system. Google has tried over the years to improve the process, but thus far there is still a huge gap in the adoption rate between iOS and Android.

Further driving iOS 14 adoption is a number of features that iPhone users were looking forward to receiving once they installed the new version of iOS. This includes Android-style widgets, the App Library (which makes it quicker and easier to find particular apps, Car Keys, and more. Car Keys allows the iPhone to act as a virtual car key to lock and unlock compatible vehicles using NFC.

Keep in mind that the 90% adoption rate for iOS 14 was not computed by Apple. However, back in February Apple announced that the figure was 86%. Adoption of the operating system took off like a rocket last September and never looked back with a 40% rate hit two weeks after the launch of the software. By December, the adoption rate was just shy of 80%.

Over 3 trillion data points were used to compute the adoption rate. After iOS 14's 90% tally, iOS 13 is next with a 4.85% rate followed by the 4.62% of devices running a iOS 12 or older.

Apple recently announced that it will hold its 2021 World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) starting on June 7th. Like last year's event, this will be streamed live to multiple Apple sites including the Developer app on the iPhone.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Giveaway! Ting Mobile is gifting a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, two Galaxy A11
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest 'Un-carrier' move includes free 5G phones and unlimited plan upgrades for all
Popular stories
April 2021 update apparently boosts the performance of the Pixel 5 substantially
Popular stories
We'll miss you, LG, for these iconic phones and the pioneering spirit!

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
One of T-Mobile's greatest 5G plans has been downgraded, and (some) customers are livid
Popular stories
Sony schedules event; 5G flagship Xperia 1 III could debut April 14
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Mirrorless Camera: Can a phone win?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless