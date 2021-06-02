$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Processors

TSMC starts construction of its U.S. based fab in Phoenix; plant to spit out 5nm chips in 2024

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jun 02, 2021, 12:33 AM
TSMC starts construction of its U.S. based fab in Phoenix; plant to spit out 5nm chips in 2024
TSMC, which earlier this year was producing 5nm chips including Apple's A14 Bionic and its powerful M1, has started construction on its $12 billion facility in Arizona. The U.S. factory will start turning out 5nm chips in 2024, although by then the company could be pushing out even more advanced  2nm chips in Taiwan. A report last month said that the U.S. has asked TSMC to build as many as six fabs in the state over a time period said to be 10-15 years.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that while speaking at the foundry's annual tech presentation to clients and investors (held online for the second straight year due to the pandemic), TSMC CEO C.C. Wei confirmed that the company is on track to meet the aforementioned goals in three years' time.

The U.S. is getting close to putting a bill on President Biden's desk that would allow the government to give chipmakers as much as $54 billion in subsidies to help boost the chip industry in the states. Companies like Intel (U.S.), TSMC (Taiwan), Samsung (South Korea), and others will be competing for some of that cash. Like the Trump administration before it, the Biden administration seeks to make the U.S. self-sufficient in terms of advanced chip production by  building fabs in the states.

Currently the chip industry has been experiencing a shortage that has mostly affected the automobile companies although some consumer electronics firms have been impacted as well. Once the shortage is resolved, we can look forward to even more powerful and energy-efficient chips starting in the second half of 2022 when TSMC starts volume production of 3nm SoCs. Compared to current 5nm chips, performance of these 3nm components will rise 10% to 15% while saving energy consumption by 20% to 25%.

One report claims that Apple has already reserved all of the initial 3nm chips that TSMC will produce. The A15 Bionic and M2 chips will be used to power the iPhone, iPad and the Mac. TSMC is believed to have already started production of Apple's A15 Bionic using TSMC's N5P process node, and production of the M2 SoC supposedly started in April.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

How to watch the WWDC 2021 Apple event keynote live stream and all updates to expect
by Daniel Petrov,  2
How to watch the WWDC 2021 Apple event keynote live stream and all updates to expect
Say goodbye to LG's mobile payment service
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Say goodbye to LG's mobile payment service
T-Mobile launches unconventional 5G smartphone plans for small businesses
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
T-Mobile launches unconventional 5G smartphone plans for small businesses
Clubhouse to end invitation system this summer; over 2 million install the Android app
by Alan Friedman,  0
Clubhouse to end invitation system this summer; over 2 million install the Android app
Google Assistant to replace dialogue bubbles and small text with large bolded print
by Alan Friedman,  1
Google Assistant to replace dialogue bubbles and small text with large bolded print
How to undo/redo on an iPhone
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
How to undo/redo on an iPhone

Featured stories

Popular stories
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially happening June 21-22
Popular stories
iPhone 13 series battery capacities leaked; Pro Max model to receive a substantial boost
Popular stories
Stunning photo samples from Sharp's "ultra" flagship show incredible bokeh
Popular stories
Google Photos ends free unlimited storage, but I will keep on using it

Popular stories

Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
New Samsung TV ad hints at Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
The Moto G Stylus 5G might finally be right around the corner with a low price and lots of storage
Popular stories
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: everyone's a winner in these new 5G speed tests

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless