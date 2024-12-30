Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Instagram's Request inbox may get a keyword search feature in the future

Software updates Apps
The Instagram app in the App Store showing its rating and version history.
Instagram's head Adam Mosseri recently posted a reel answering a query from a user to his AMA on the platform. The question involved making the Instagram DM search better, and Mosseri has some good news to deliver.

The reel comes as a response to a question asked by user @ben_yanes during Mosseri’s last AMA. The user requested a search bar that would allow you to filter out keywords in the Request folder of your Instagram inbox.

Creators on Instagram receive a lot of message requests, and some are simply spammy, while others are legitimate. To make it easier for people to filter these out, a search filter for the inbox may be a great idea. Mosseri mentions it is indeed a great idea and that he will talk to the team about the feature, saying it may be expected to come in 2025.

Instagram's head also indicated that Instagram Search has many more ways to improve and that it would be getting more features in the coming year. Right now, you can use the Search Box in the inbox to look up chat with any user.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp already offers a search for particular keywords in chats, which is a very useful feature, especially if you chat a lot. However, there's no way to currently do this on Instagram.

Having a feature that would allow you to search your inbox on Instagram with a specific keyword could be seriously useful. Especially if you get a lot of message requests. Messages from genuine people who are interested in you or your business on Instagram can be stifled by spam and scammy messages in your Request inbox. A feature to search would allow you to quickly filter what you really need.

I know for me that would be a great feature. I have a small art account on Instagram and I get a lot of spam even though I'm not a big creator, so I can only imagine what people with bigger platforms have to go through to find relevant messages.
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

