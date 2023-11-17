Instagram launches new video editing tools, lots of Reels improvements
Instagram is rolling out a major update that introduces a bunch of new video editing tools, Reels improvements, and several new camera filters for content creators and users alike.
Starting this week, Instagram is testing the ability to scale, crop, and rotate individual clips. Also, new undo and redo options will be available in the video editor within the Instagram app.
Moving on to the new camera filters, Instagram announced that it’s now testing the ability to create custom stickers from your own photos and videos in the Camera Roll, or from eligible photos and videos available on Instagram. This specific feature is powered by Instagram’s Segment Anything AI model.
Furthermore, new photo filters are now available in Posts. Instagram users can now edit photos and carousels with these new filters. The social app also made it easier to post by simplifying the way users find the tools they need while editing. Camera Roll is getting better previews, as well as the ability to zoom and search.
Another new Reels improvement that Instagram is testing is the ability to pull from its clip hub to add clips with audio to a Reel. Not to mention that 10 new English text-to-speech voices have been added and are now available in select countries. On top of that, six new text fonts and styles available in hundreds of languages are part of the big update too.
Finally, Instagram announced that over the coming months it will roll out the ability for creators to see how many people are watching their reel “on a moment-by-moment” basis via a new tool called Retention Chart.
