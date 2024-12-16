Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Instagram unveils new features for end-of-year celebrations

Screenshot from Instagram's new end of year features
Instagram is making it easier for users to share their favorite memories from 2024 with new features designed to help them celebrate the end of the year. The company is rolling out a suite of tools and features that make it more fun to connect with friends and family during the holiday season.

One of the most notable additions is the Collage feature for Stories. This allows users to compile their favorite photos from the year into a single, stylish post. It's a great way to showcase highlights and create a visual recap of the past year. In addition to the Collage feature, Instagram is also introducing custom Add Yours templates specifically themed for the New Year. These templates give users a fun way to engage with friends and share their experiences.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Instagram is including a new "New Year" font and a "Countdown" text effect that can be used in Stories, Reels, and Feed posts. For those who like to personalize their conversations, Instagram is also rolling out holiday-themed chat themes for DMs. These themes include options like "Mariah Carey," "New Years," and "Chill," allowing users to set the mood for their chats. And for those who enjoy a bit of surprise, Instagram has hidden some secret phrases in Notes and DMs. Typing in phrases like "happy New Year" or "hello 2025" might trigger a fun animation or effect.

Images source — Meta

This isn't the first time Instagram has introduced features tied to a specific holiday or event. They've often been quick to embrace trends and provide users with tools to enhance their experience on the platform. Whether it's filters, stickers, or interactive features, Instagram has a track record of encouraging creative expression and connection. These new features are available for a limited time, encouraging users to experiment and share their end-of-year celebrations.

Personally, I'm excited to try out the Collage feature and the holiday chat themes. I think they offer a fun way to connect with friends and family during the holidays. It will be interesting to see how people use these features to express themselves and share their memories from the past year.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

