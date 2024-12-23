Instagram tests new feature to resurface missed Story highlights from friends

#Instagram is testing a new Highlights Story feature that displays highlights from profiles you follow as Stories. It seems to work as a way to catch up if you missed the original content

— Ahmed Ghanem (@ahmedghanem) December 17, 2024





It's important to note that this feature won't show regular Stories that vanish after 24 hours. It's specifically designed to showcase Story Highlights that users have chosen to preserve on their profiles.Additionally, these Highlights will only become visible once you've viewed all the current Stories in your tray. So, if you follow many people and don't always reach the end of your Stories tray, you might not see the Highlights.This move from Instagram could indicate a broader effort to prioritize content from friends and family, especially in light of the platform's increasing focus on Reels and its algorithm-driven recommendations. A feature like this could help users ensure they don't miss important updates from those who are closest to them. It would be interesting to see how this test pans out and whether it eventually rolls out to all users.