Facebook says it will work on "Take a break" warning for teens on Instagram after whistleblower calls it out

Instagram will have notifications to nudge young users away from content that's not good for them

Additionally, Facebook's VP of global affairs also said that Instagram will be getting a "Take a break" feature as well. It will urge kids and teens to take breaks from using the app if they exceed a specific number of hours of usage.







Whistleblower Frances Haugen recently revealed saddening information about Facebook and Instagram

