Instagram rolls out "Trial Reels" to let you test content before sharing it with followers

Approximately 24 hours after you share a trial reel, you can view key engagement metrics in the reels viewer, including views, likes, comments, and shares. This allows you to gather feedback and make any necessary adjustments before deciding whether to share it with your followers. Then, you can then decide to share it with everyone or have Instagram automatically share it with your followers if it's performing well. This will start rolling out today to eligible creators and throughout the coming weeks globally.





I think this is a great feature for creators who want to experiment with new content without worrying about how their followers will react. It's also a good way to get a sense of how your content might perform before sharing it with a wider audience. I'm curious to see how other creators will use this feature and whether it will lead to more diverse and creative content on Instagram overall.

This feature is a response to feedback from creators who feel nervous about posting too much or trying out new content that's outside their niche. With trial reels, you can get a sense of how your content might perform before sharing it with your followers.To use trial reels, simply create a reel and then tap the toggle to turn on "Trial." After sharing your trial reel, you can find it on your profile, where it will appear alongside any drafts you have. Only you will be able to see that your reel is a trial.