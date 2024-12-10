Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Instagram rolls out "Trial Reels" to let you test content before sharing it with followers

By
0comments
Image of a smartphone displaying an Instagram feed
Instagram is rolling out a new feature called "trial reels" that lets you test your content with a limited audience before sharing it with all your followers. This could be a game-changer for creators who want to experiment with new ideas without worrying about how their followers will react.

The idea behind trial reels is simple: you create a reel as you normally would, but instead of sharing it with everyone, you choose to share it as a "trial." This means that only a small group of people who don't already follow you will see it. You can then track how your reel is performing with this test audience and decide whether or not to share it with your followers.



This feature is a response to feedback from creators who feel nervous about posting too much or trying out new content that's outside their niche. With trial reels, you can get a sense of how your content might perform before sharing it with your followers.

To use trial reels, simply create a reel and then tap the toggle to turn on "Trial." After sharing your trial reel, you can find it on your profile, where it will appear alongside any drafts you have. Only you will be able to see that your reel is a trial.



Approximately 24 hours after you share a trial reel, you can view key engagement metrics in the reels viewer, including views, likes, comments, and shares. This allows you to gather feedback and make any necessary adjustments before deciding whether to share it with your followers. Then, you can then decide to share it with everyone or have Instagram automatically share it with your followers if it's performing well. This will start rolling out today to eligible creators and throughout the coming weeks globally.

I think this is a great feature for creators who want to experiment with new content without worrying about how their followers will react. It's also a good way to get a sense of how your content might perform before sharing it with a wider audience. I'm curious to see how other creators will use this feature and whether it will lead to more diverse and creative content on Instagram overall.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

