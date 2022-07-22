Instagram's latest push to rival TikTok brings new tools for creation and remixing of Reels

Instagram update adds new tools for Reels, pushing harder to rival TikTok

The new tools are centered on making Reels more easily. First off, you can now remix not just videos in a Reel, but also photos - this way, you can use more to create a Reel. Additionally, Meta is now giving you more Remix layouts, including a green screen, a split screen, and a picture-in-picture reaction view. On top of that, you can choose to attach the remix to the end of an original Reel instead of having them side-by-side.









But that's not all. Meta has also included new templates for Reel creation with this new update: you get preloaded audio and video effects, and you need to simply add your photo or video to one of those. The template collection is accessible by tapping on the camera icon in the Reels tab.





And last but not least, Meta has announced it will be turning all videos posted on Instagram into Reels as long as they're shorter than 15 minutes. However, this feature won't work retroactively, so it will apply to new videos only. This feature will be rolling out in the coming weeks, and together with it, you'll get a consolidated tab with all your videos and Reels on Instagram.





