Apps
Instagram now helps you find popular places more easily
Instagram now offers a new map experience for Android and iPhone users, which should allow you to rediscover local businesses and find popular locations around you more easily. As the social media announced, you can now tap on location tags inside a post in your feed or in a Story of a friend to find places around you.


However, the most interesting part is that you can now manually find locations via the Explore tab as well. You can search for a place in the search bar and tap on the search result, which will open the establishment in question, or you can just type the name of your city or neighborhood, and the app will show you what popular locations are around you.

Instagram also added filter options that allow you to find places by category. At the moment, there are six filter categories: Restaurants, Cafes, Sights, Hotels, Parks & Gardens, and Bars. You just need to tap on the type of location you want to visit, and Instagram will list all the places around you that fall into that category.

Although the new map feature on Instagram will undoubtedly let you find more places easily, we should point out that Instagram isn't the only social media platform that has such a function. For quite some time now, Snapchat has been offering pretty much the same feature. You can go to Snapchat's map and basically find various establishments around you. Also, just like Instagram, Snapchat offers six filter options that will help you find the place you are looking for more easily.
