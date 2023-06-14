Instagram Notes gets the option to include short song snippets to share with your friends
Instagram is now adding a new element to its Notes status feature, reports The Verge. The Notes feature is a feature for text-based updates that is quite reminiscent of AIM (for those of you who remember the old chat program). Now, Notes on Instagram will be getting the ability to share a quick snippet of a song.
The Notes feature was introduced back in December. It has a 60-character limit and it's meant for something that isn't as permanent as a post or even a Story. Now, the feature is getting the ability to also include snippets of songs. Differently to AIM though, it can share a link and other people can listen to the song instead of just posting the title and artist.
From all it seems, the Notes feature is a part of the efforts Instagram is making to compete with Twitter. Recently, we even saw a leak about a new app that Meta is working on that should directly compete with Twitter.
You now get the possibility to share a part of a song on Instagram Notes
You will be able to attach a 30-second snippet of a song to your status update, and you can also add a short caption next to it. Your friends will then be able to tap on the song and listen to the snippet. Also, Instagram is getting a translation button below Notes (just in case the post is in another language).
It seems like teens are the main audience for the Notes feature. According to Instagram, teens are posting Notes at 10 times the rate other people are.
