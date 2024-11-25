Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Instagram levels up DMs with live location sharing and nicknames for your friends

A marketing image showing three new instagram DM features
Instagram rolling out a few new features for Direct Messages that will make it easier to meet up with friends and family in real life. One of these is a new live location sharing feature. This means you can let others know exactly where you are for a set period of time, which is perfect for coordinating meetups at events or when you're out and about. 

To share your live location, you just need to open a direct message with a friend or a group chat. From there, you can choose to share your live location for up to an hour. If you'd rather not share your live location constantly, you can also just drop a pin on the map to show people where you are.


If you're worried about accidentally leaving location sharing on, you don't have to, because the feature is turned off by default and you have to actively choose to use it each time. Plus, Instagram has added a handy reminder at the top of the chat to let you know when you're sharing your location. Additionally, to enhance privacy, you can only share your location with people you're already connected with in a chat.

More DM features

In addition to location sharing, Instagram is rolling out a new feature that lets you create unique nicknames for your friends (and yourself) within your direct messages. It's a fun way to personalize your chats and add some extra laughs. These nicknames are only visible within your DMs, so they won't affect your actual username on Instagram.

You will have complete control over your nicknames and can change them whenever you want, in addition to being able to decide who has permission to change your nickname in a chat —  whether it's just you or the people you follow. To start using this, just head to the top of your chat and tap on the chat name, then select "Nicknames" and choose the person you want to give a nickname to.

Instagram DM nicknames and stickers | Images credit — Meta

And if you're a fan of stickers, Instagram has also added a bunch of new sticker packs to its DMs, giving you even more ways to express yourself. You can now also favorite stickers from your chats so you can easily reuse them later, and create your own stickers using the "cutouts" feature.

I think the location-sharing feature is the most impactful feature from this update as it could be really useful for planning meetups with friends. It could also be helpful for letting people know you're safe and on your way, especially if you're traveling alone. I'm a little bit concerned about privacy, but it seems like Instagram has put some safeguards in place.  I guess we'll have to see how it works in practice.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

