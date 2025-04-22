Instagram just launched "Edits", a video editing app that CapCut should be worried about
Instagram is branching out in a big way with the launch of its new standalone app called Edits. This all-in-one video creation tool is designed to give creators a simpler, more powerful way to make content without juggling multiple apps. Available now globally on iOS and Android, Edits isn’t just another Reels feature. It’s a full-fledged editing suite that works whether you're posting on Instagram, Facebook, or somewhere else entirely.
The idea is pretty simple. Creating short-form video content can be chaotic. One app for shooting, another for editing, then another for music or captions. Edits brings everything under one roof, cutting down on the back-and-forth and giving creators a cleaner, faster workflow. And yes, you can export your videos without any annoying watermarks.
Here’s a quick look at what Edits offers, followed by some screenshots of what each of these look like:
- Ideas: Keep track of your video concepts and save inspiration from trending Reels
- Projects: Manage multiple videos at once and easily jump back in later
- Camera: Record high-quality video with built-in tools like green screen, touch-up, and a countdown timer
- Timeline: Use a frame-accurate timeline for precise editing
- Cutouts: Automatically isolate people or objects with AI
- Animate: Add motion to still images using AI
- Captions: Automatically generate subtitles in multiple languages
- Audio Library: Use music and sounds from Instagram’s full catalog
- Publishing: Post directly to Instagram or Facebook, or export without watermarks
- Insights: Access performance data, including skip rates and engagement signals
All images credit — Meta
The app also includes a feed that surfaces trending audio and top-performing content to help guide your strategy. Meta says Edits was built in close collaboration with creators and is already getting updates. Features like keyframe animation, creative collaboration tools, and more voice and visual effects are on the way.
If you’ve ever found Instagram’s built-in tools too limiting or clunky, Edits might be exactly what you’ve been waiting for. It finally gives creators a clean, organized space to plan, shoot, edit, and post videos. Whether it can keep up with fast-moving trends remains to be seen, but it’s a solid first step in the right direction.
Edits enters a space currently dominated by apps like CapCut, which is widely used by TikTok creators for its advanced tools and ease of use. But Meta’s tighter integration with Instagram and Facebook gives it a bit of an edge, especially for those already building audiences on those platforms.
